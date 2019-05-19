While it might be a matter of perspective — as evidenced by the empty storefronts and long-delayed shopping center developments — there's no doubt local retail conditions have improved in recent years.
Data from government and industry sources show employment, sales tax revenues, vacancy rates and rent prices are all up since the depth of the Great Recession.
None of those measures point to huge gains, to be sure. But a lot of that has to do with national retailers like Sears pulling back across the country.
The city of Bakersfield's sales-tax revenues are a good indication of how things have changed. Sales taxes have slipped from 43 percent of the municipal budget in fiscal 2012-13 to, three years later, just 36 percent — the same percentage they represented in 2008, at the start of the recession.
The city's most recent tally ranks sales-tax contributions in this order: new-vehicle sales, department stores, restaurants, building materials, service stations, miscellaneous and special retail, family apparel, grocery stores, furniture and appliances, used vehicle sales.
Bottom line, the city's sales-tax total rose by 17 percent between fiscal 2007-08 to 2012-13, when it was $71.3 million, then rose to $71.8 million by 2017-18.
Retail employment across Kern County fell slightly between March 2018 and March 2019, according to the California Employment Development Department. But at 31,500 jobs, it's still up more than 12 percent from March 2013.
A recent report by CoStar, a national commercial real estate research firm, details modest improvement in Bakersfield's retail-property market during about the last nine years.
With the exception of an exceptionally good year in 2014, it said, vacancy rates have improved slowly, from an average of 7.7 percent to 6.6 percent. By contrast, the city's rate stood at the very low rate of 2.5 percent in 2007.
Average rental prices, expressed on a per-square-foot basis, have picked up gradually since bottoming out at $15.81 in 2010. The average in 2018, CoStar reported, was $16.85 — a full dollar less than the average in 2007, near the start of the recession.
