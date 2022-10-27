 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Local retail icon David H. Urner dies at 92

Longtime leader and local philanthropist David Harrison Urner died in his sleep Saturday in Bakersfield. He was 92.

Urner was the son of the founder of the appliance store started more than 100 years ago that still carries the family name. He was perhaps as well-known for his concern for others through charitable endeavors, compassion for his employees and care for his colleagues as he was for his role in growing the family’s business.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget