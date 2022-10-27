Local retail icon David H. Urner dies at 92

Longtime leader and local philanthropist David Harrison Urner died in his sleep Saturday in Bakersfield. He was 92.
Urner was the son of the founder of the appliance store started more than 100 years ago that still carries the family name. He was perhaps as well-known for his concern for others through charitable endeavors, compassion for his employees and care for his colleagues as he was for his role in growing the family’s business.
The Urner retail legacy began with David E. Urner, a local teacher — who also was an assistant coach in Kern County Union High School’s first state championship football team in 1916 — who started by peddling pots and pans by bicycle in 1919 before opening one of downtown’s first appliance stores.
About a decade later, David H. Urner was born and would later get involved in the family business after graduating from Bakersfield High in 1948. He served as president of the business from 1980 to 2019.
The store steadily grew due to the scion’s good-natured approach in an extremely competitive industry, according to Urner’s son Steve Illingworth. It is a marketplace that only grew more so over the decades. Yet Urner’s expanded from one location to four all the same.
Those who really knew David H. Urner would recognize that he didn’t distinguish between a familial relationship and a business one — he cared about everyone the same.
“That’s what Dad always taught — ‘You need to take care of the customers and the customers will take care of you,’” Illingworth said, sharing an oft-repeated sentiment from his father. “Another important trait about David Urner was his loyalty to our employees. Dad believed Urner’s employees were extended family and were always valued for their commitment to Urner’s success.”
Along those lines, one of Urner’s more memorable business moves was the relationships he built with local builders like Kyle Carter Homes, Illingworth noted. During a time of growth for the city in the early 1960s, Urner’s contacts and reputation allowed for Urner’s appliances to be put in a lot of the houses that were being built.
These connections helped the business survive during tough times like the Great Recession, when sales were slow. During the worst of the pandemic, even some of their major competitors sent customers their way because Urner’s stores were one of the few spots where inventory remained available, while others dealt with a supply-chain crisis, Illingworth added.
Bud Hudson, a factory representative for GE, got to know Urner through their work relationship in 1962 that became much more over the decades, with their families going on trips together and a long-lasting friendship ensuing.
At Hudson’s peak, he worked in seven different counties and had dozens of stores like Urner’s on his call sheet. But Urner had become more than a client.
“I used to tell them that I work for Urner’s but I got paid by GE,” he said, adding Urner’s was his favorite account. “He would make fun out of any moment with you being together. I think with his personality, you could be entertained with just about anything you were doing.”
His care for others also led him to become heavily involved in the Bakersfield Sister City Project with Wakayama, Japan. Urner was a founding member and president of the organization from 1991 to 1994.
Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh noted he also was the last surviving founder of the Sister City Project, which also resulted in Urner being the first non-Japanese citizen to earn the city of Wakama’s Cultural Contributions Award.
“We will all miss Dave, his generosity, his contributions to Bakersfield and his enduring spirit of goodwill,” she wrote Thursday.
Closer to home, he served as president of the East Bakersfield Kiwanis Club in 1967 and was a longtime member of the business-related service organization.
In addition to a number of significant contributions to local nonprofits such as the Bakersfield Rescue Mission and Teen Challenge, he's been inducted into the Bakersfield City School District Hall of Fame and recognized by the Downtown Business Association for his work and legacy.
“When it came to customer relations with people that he had retailwise, I mean, he carried that same compassion as well,” Hudson said. “He would do anything to maintain a customer, please them and keep them coming back. He had quite a company ... the potential and the size that it is, because of their level of relationships with their customers. I really admire that as well.”
Urner is survived by five children: Diana Plotkin, Pamela Urner, Randy Urner, Carol Meek and Stephen Illingworth. He also had 13 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
Urner’s family is planning a service for him at 10 a.m. Nov. 12 at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary, where David E. Urner was also laid to rest. The public is invited to pay their respects.