Waiting for the check. What once was an inconvenience in the dining world has returned as more of an unintended welcome return to some sense of normalcy.
With Kern County giving restaurants the green light to reopen dining rooms at limited capacity in late May, many local eateries have rolled with the punches and adequately adjusted in a more cautious world.
Pyrenees Cafe reopened for dine-in services Friday after about a two-month COVID-19 hiatus and was fully booked with customers the entire day, manager Reyna Carreno said.
She added the cafe’s outlook was not as positive prior to reopening, however.
“I would say that the road (to reopening) seemed really scary in the beginning and felt like (the damage from being closed) was going to be undoable,” she said. “Once we got back into it, it’s actually seemed really easy.”
The cafe has been busy since Friday, and recommends customers make reservations ahead of time.
A number of changes have been implemented at Pyrenees, including ditching the family-style seating with Plexiglas-divided booths. They also methodically sanitize each used item with bleach, Carreno said.
“I know people don't love forced change, but people have been loving it,” Carreno said. “Things have gone pretty smoothly. There have been no complaints that I know of and people have been happy with our cleaning process.”
Mexicali reopened its dine-in services June 2, relying on its loyal customers to fill the void when the restaurant was reduced to takeout only, according to manager Leonard Lomas.
“Just to get used to the adjustments has been the main difficulty, and making sure that we’re following rules we have to go through, and making sure everyone’s safe and healthy,” Lomas said.
His staff members are required to wear masks and gloves, and the sanitization process is “a little more intense” than before, Lomas said. Also, operating at a restricted 50 percent of its building capacity, Mexicali hasn't been able to return its full staff.
“Our laid-off staff are first contact when we can start bringing more people in,” Lomas said. “The bars are still closed, so many of our cocktail servers and bartenders are still off work.”
At Hungry Hunter Steakhouse, changes have been fairly subtle since its dining room reopened Friday, according to manager Erik Allen. Salt, pepper and sugar aren't placed on tabletops and are available upon request.
Additionally, employees at the steakhouse are in charge of reducing contact on surfaces by doing things such as opening doors for all guests entering and leaving.
“We’ve definitely lost business, but we’re remaining hopeful that the economy will bounce back,” Allen said. “We’re not focusing on the bad around here. We’re just looking forward to being open and serving the community."
Local resident Fernando Maldonado said he enjoys dining out in part for its convenience.
“It’s been nice cooking and sharing meals, but my wife and I don’t always have the time to prep, cook and clean,” he said. “It’s nice to have a well-done meal outside of our own kitchen.”
Some of his favorite places include Thai House, Temblor Brewing Co., Bakersfield Pizza Co. and Camino Real because of the variety of dietary options available.
When asked about potential health or safety concerns with returning to the local food scene, Maldonado had faith in precautions being taken.
“If we dine out, we know we are trusting someone to prepare our meal,” he said. “If we feel an establishment isn’t following those guidelines, we’ll just take our business elsewhere or continue to cook more at home.”
