Local restaurants on Monday began to scale back seating capacity, encouraged takeout and delivery orders and looked for creative ways to keep making money and stay in business in response to new recommendations from Gov. Gavin Newsom and as their usual customers are advised to work from home, keep their distance from others and hunker down.
Heather Laganelli, owner of Locale restaurant, took to social media early Monday advertising trays of lasagna for sale, and encouraging takeout orders. Her downtown restaurant is a popular lunch spot but she's expecting to see a drop in business.
"I think everyone is in a state of panic right now," she said. "If I can provide people with homemade gourmet food options, made from scratch with local ingredients, then hopefully it can lessen the blow of the severity of the situation."
Laganelli admitted she's worried about the effects the virtual shutdown of normal life will have on local restaurants, which she said normally operate on slim profit margins.
Even if people weren't being advised to stay in, the turbulence on Wall Street would likely deter many from eating out.
"This can’t go on for very long before people can’t pay rent, can’t pay their employees, and then you get into larger issues of landlords not being able to pay their mortgage," said Don Bynum, owner of Temblor Brewing Company. He is eager to hear from federal officials about how small businesses like his can survive the current crisis.
With the anticipated drop in business, Laganelli is operating with a bare bones staff and has discounted gift certificates for purchase online as a way to keep cash flow coming into the restaurant, she said.
"There’s going to be some tough times ahead," she said.
In a news conference Sunday, Newsom called for restaurants to cut their seating capacity in half and recommended the closure of all bars, nightclubs and brew pubs until further notice. It was a recommendation, however; not a mandatory order.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Sunday night the closures of all bars, nightclubs, entertainment venues and gyms there, and said restaurants may continue to operate only for takeout and delivery orders.
Howeverm Congressman Devin Nunes, who represents parts of Tulare and Fresno counties, urged people on a Fox News show on Sunday to go eat at restaurants.
“If you’re healthy, you and your family, it’s a great time to go out and go to a local restaurant, likely you can get in easily. Let’s not hurt the working people in this country that are relying on wages and tips to keep their small business going,” Nunes said, according to The Fresno Bee. “Just don’t run to the grocery store and buy $4,000 worth of groceries, you know, go to your local pub.”
Bynum of Temblor Breweing Company said he suspects it's only a matter of time before an order to shut down restaurants is issued in Kern County.
Temblor remains open but has reduced its seating capacity and is advertising pick-up and delivery options on social media.
Business this past weekend was down 40 percent compared to the weekend before, Bynum said.
"We’re ready to close down at a moment’s notice if that's made mandatory. But our understanding so far is these are just recommendations," he said.
Locally, Lenghtwise Brewery posted a message online saying it will continue to operate its three locations.
Many large chains have also announced modified operations. Starbucks is suspending indoor and outdoor seating and Chick-fil-A said it will also stop dining room seating.
At Moo Creamery, owner Jessica Pounds said she is also looking at curbside pickup options. She also restocked her restaurant Monday morning with to-go options like chicken pot pies, chili and macaroni and cheese — items can feed families and be easily frozen.
"I hope Bakersfield stays strong and we can all get through this together and support each other," she said. "Not just for us, but for the staff as well."
(1) comment
Without a formal decree of Marshall law, I would like to know how our Local, State, and for that matter our national government, deems it legal to impede our right to the free exercise of commerce? It’s one thing that business is curtailed due to a consumer’s CHOICE not to do business for whatever reason; it’s another thing entirely for the government to IMPOSE restrictions on movement, gathering, trading & enterprise.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.