Local rental market may be in early stages of cooldown

A notable detail showed up in the latest gauge of Bakersfield's red-hot apartment market that may offer the slightest hint of cooling.
Fifteen percent of landlords surveyed indicated they lowered asking rents during the first quarter — at 17 properties, the largest number in recent years. Multifamily property specialist Marc Thurston, who released the data, noted price cuts were not across the board but in certain unit sizes, such as two-bedrooms.
In a mixed report that otherwise affirms demand remains high and supply low in the local rental market, the sudden increase in landlords willing to take a little less every month could suggest inflation and stagnant incomes are beginning to put a lid on still-rising rents.
Thurston interpreted the data as a sign some landlords are seeing a spike in vacancies or move-out notices. But he said some are probably "trying to be proactive rather than reactive" to avoid future problems filling apartments left empty by people who leave to move in with parents or roommates.
"I think we're at the early onset of the turnaround," the senior vice president at ASU Commercial said. "And I think it's being largely driven by the economic conditions right now, where everything is astronomical — gasoline, food prices, utility prices … ."
"Bakersfield, for the most part, has a blue-collar employment base," he added, "and we're not seeing those same increases in wages that we're seeing in everything else."
It's not clear the market is nearing a peak. Indeed, Thurston's data shows Bakersfield's already historically low vacancies fell even lower in the first quarter while rent prices overall continued to rise, albeit more slowly than they have on average in the last three years.
But some landlords are taking notice of recent inflation and watching to see what it may mean for their ability to keep their apartments full.
Andy Fuller, a multifamily residential property developer and operator in Bakersfield, said big increases in the price of gasoline and milk mean renters "are starting to feel stretched, so yeah, we're certainly sensitive to it."
His properties are full lately and so it could be some time before his company will have to consider cutting rents, Fuller said. But he added that, after a while, "the market speaks to us" and price adjustments may eventually have to be made.
Another rental property owner and operator in Bakersfield, Frank St. Clair, said he has not had to cut rents recently, and that two to three weeks is the longest his units typically sit vacant after they're ready to lease.
His company's overall vacancy rate remains at 2 percent or less — about the same as the last six to eight months, "no better, no worse," St. Clair said. Meanwhile, he has continued to raise rents gradually.
"There may be a slowdown," he said, "but it may be a little too early to make that call."
Given recent immigration of Southern Californians working remotely, St. Clair said, maybe the question isn't how much people working in Bakersfield can pay for an apartment, but "What can L.A. wages support?"
Thurston's report noted Bakersfield's average rent growth between Jan. 1 and March 31 was about 3 percent, or 30 basis points less than its average during the last 13 quarters.
He noted the city's overall vacancy rate declined to 1.55 percent in the quarter from 1.76 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021. Both are among the lowest rates seen locally in decades.
Even so, Thurston said he's advising clients who are looking to buy a rental property to think about holding off to see how the market develops, because "I think there could be changes."