Former Kern High School District Board Trustee and Pastor of Sovereign Grace Church, Chad Vegas, will host a three-series public debate on Christianity vs. Islam with former Emir of Islam of Kern County, Emad Meerza, according to a news release.
The debates, which will be held on the last Monday of every month, are scheduled for Feb. 24, March 30 and April 24 at Laurelglen Bible Church from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
"These debates are open for all. Christians, Muslims, skeptics, or anyone who might be interested in a debate like this are welcome," said Pastor Chad Vegas. "The goal of these sessions is to have a civil debate where two friends make clear the deep differences between their respective faiths."
The release states the debates are a good opportunity for anyone interested in learning about the differences between Christianity and Islam, the two largest religions in the world.
All debates will be live streamed for anyone who is unable to attend by visiting https://bit.ly/39DyAsb.
