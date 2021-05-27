Local, regional travel expected to see uptick this Memorial Day weekend

One thing is certain this Memorial Day weekend: There will be more travelers in the Central Valley, Southern California and the state as a whole.
The region is expected to see 2.89 million travelers this weekend, a 64 percent increase compared to 2020, according to Doug Shupe, a corporate communications manager with Auto Club of Southern California.
While the figure is still lower than Memorial Day weekend 2019, the message is clear: People are looking to get out with the coronavirus pandemic on a downturn.
“There’s the pent-up demand to travel. Of course, COVID numbers have declined and vaccinations have increased,” Shupe said. “You’re going to see that this weekend.”
WHERE ARE PEOPLE HEADED?
Shupe said national parks figure to be sought after with folks looking to enjoy the great outdoors after a year of being cooped up inside.
According to a AAA survey, Zion and Bryce Canyon National Parks in Utah, Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona and Yosemite National Park are going to be popular destinations for Southern Californians.
Las Vegas and San Diego also rank high.
And, true to form, many Bakersfield residents figure to flock to the coast in an effort to escape the heat and enjoy the cool ocean breeze.
ON THE ROAD AGAIN
AAA statistics show that 90 percent of those in the region will get to their destination via automobile.
Despite the cost of gas being higher this year — average price per gallon is now well above $4, a more than $1.30 increase from 2020 — Shupe said vehicle travel has its benefits. For one, he said, it remains economically friendly while also providing travelers flexibility.
Considering that, local roadways figure to be busy, with Shupe saying peak travel times will be between 3-8 p.m. Friday and all day Monday.
“Leave as early in the day as you can, both heading out and returning,” he said. “The afternoon can get congested.”
SAFETY FIRST
With increased drivers, law enforcement will be on high alert.
The California Highway Patrol announced Wednesday that it will implement a Maximum Enforcement Period over the long weekend, going into effect at 6 p.m. Friday and lasting through Monday at 11:59 p.m.
While the effort will emphasize proper use of seat belts, all available CHP officers will be enforcing traffic safety laws throughout the state and watching carefully for distracted drivers and those who are impaired by drugs or alcohol, according to a news release from the department.
“Seat belts save lives every day, yet some people still don’t buckle up,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in a statement. “Start the holiday weekend off right by making sure you and your passengers are properly restrained.”
Shupe pointed out that dangerous driving practices have increased during the pandemic and people should have a heightened sense of awareness.
“We know everyone is excited to get to their destination, but don’t let excitement get in front of your safety,” he cautioned.
WHAT'S HAPPENING LOCALLY?
For those who stick in greater Bakersfield, activities can include hiking Wind Wolves Preserve or the Panorama Vista Preserve, or riding the Kern River Parkway Trail.
David Lyman, manager of Visit Bakersfield, added that the city's new Brewery Trail, downtown's self-guided public art walking tour via ArtTrek, or a visit to some of Kern County's veterans memorials are all good options as well.
Additionally, Lyman pointed out that an influx of visitors could very well come through town over the weekend.
“If you’re traveling, you need places to stop. And we are a natural stopping point,” he said. “We have a lot of hotels, a lot of activities, a lot of family-friendly and outdoor-recreational opportunities.
“Chances are, when people are traveling to their destination, that Bakersfield will be on the way.”