Local rapper, gang member convicted in string of robberies, shootings, attempted murder

A Kern County jury has convicted Jayden  “Jaybo” Christopher Laughlin of more than 20 serious or violent felonies stemming from four gang-related robberies, shootings and attempted murder.

A summary released Wednesday by the county District Attorney’s Office said Jayden Christopher Laughlin was found guilty of crimes in four local incidents starting with an Oct. 19, 2019 robbery in which he brandished a gun while fellow gang members robbed eight juveniles at The Park River Walk. One victim recognized him as local rap artist “Jaybo,” and a warrant was issued for Laughlin’s arrest.

