The blue and yellow throwback jerseys worn throughout Red Zone Sports Bar and Grill in downtown Bakersfield mirrored the jerseys shown on the approximately 21 television screens hanging on the walls around the building.
With their Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl for the first time since 2001 — when the team was in St. Louis — the Kern County branch of the Rams World Order booster club and other local Rams fans filled in to the bar.
About 40 fans decked out in Rams gear anxiously kept their eyes fixed on the TVs. More than a dozen other people in other NFL team gear (Oakland Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs) even voiced their support for the LA team. It wasn’t the outcome they hoped for, with the Rams losing a close battle to the New England Patriots, 13-3. But it was exhilarating nonetheless.
“I’m so excited,” said Annette Placencia, during the game. “We love it.” Placencia is a Rams season ticket holder and her husband, Eric, is the president of the local Rams fan club.
Many of the Rams fans that typically pack the bar across the street from Rabobank Arena went to Las Vegas for the big game, including Placencia’s husband and son, putting a bit of a damper on the crowd. But the “little family” of fans still stuck together as their favorite team didn’t put points on the board until a field goal late in the third quarter.
When Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was intercepted by Rams linebacker Cory Littleton on the first possession of the game, the bar erupted with cheers for the first time. And when New England kicker Stephen Gostkowski pushed his 46-yard field goal attempt wide left on the Patriots’ next drive, a few fans mockingly yelled, “Ha, you missed it,” at him through the screens.
Robert Hernandez first became a Rams fan as a 10-year-old boy watching the team play the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Super Bowl in 1980. It was surreal for him to be watching the Rams in the first Super Bowl since then as the “Los Angeles Rams.”
“It’s the greatest feeling, especially for my boys,” Hernandez said. “I have five sons and this is the first time they get to see the Rams in the Super Bowl so it’s the greatest.”
It wasn’t quite the same atmosphere as week earlier when the Rams defeated the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship game. For that game, the place was packed with more people than seats, Placencia said. After LA held for the win to earn the Super Bowl berth, Placencia and her family members cried.
“It was just so emotional because they haven’t won in forever and now they’re finally starting to win and it’s just amazing,” she said.
Unfortunately for the Rams’ faithful, the team came up short of the biggest win of them all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.