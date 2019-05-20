Bakersfield has beaten two single-day rainfall records this month due to an extraordinary series of winter-like storms that have pummeled the valley in recent days.
And more rain is on its way — with a dusting of snow possible on Kern County's highest mountain peaks
The city shattered its single-day precipitation record for May 19 — set in 1957 — when on Sunday one-third of an inch fell at Meadows Field, the city's official measuring station. The previous record was just 0.06 inch.
And on Thursday, 0.24 inch of rain fell on Bakersfield, besting the record set on May 16, 1944 of 0.17 inch.
"It's keeping summer at bay, holding off summer for a while," Jim Bagnall, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said of the series of storms.
Indeed, the normal high temperature in Bakersfield this time of year is about 86 degrees. But it's not unusual to hit triple digits in May.
As of 1 a.m. Monday, Bakersfield's total rainfall accumulation for May stood at 1.41 inch. While the May record of 2.39 inches set in 1921 and 1971 may be safe, this month's rainfall could land in the top-5 for Bakersfield.
Winter-like weather was expected to return Monday night and continue into Tuesday in the northern Sierra Nevada. The new system should reach the southern San Joaquin Valley by Tuesday afternoon, Bagnall said.
"It has less moisture than previous systems," he added. "Bakersfield will see about one-tenth of an inch, maybe two-tenths."
Among other notable weather events on Sunday, downtown Sacramento set a new mark for wettest May on record with an accumulation of 3.28 inches of rain, The Associated Press reported.
Along the Eastern Sierra, Caltrans has lifted a ban on high-profile vehicles on part of U.S. 395 where big-rigs were overturned by winds Sunday.
And according to the AP, small craft advisories blanket the entire coast, with gale warnings for waters farther off Northern and Central California.
