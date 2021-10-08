Local radio host presents check for $60,000 to nonprofit Honor Flight Kern County

Local talk show host Ralph Bailey handed over a check representing $60,000 in donations to the nonprofit Honor Flight Kern County on Friday.
Joined by supporters, veteran advocates, and Honor Flight Kern County founder Lili Marsh, the KERN Radio personality presented the donation during a short event held beneath the mural on Eye Street across from Portrait of a Warrior Gallery.
The money raised through generous donations from Bailey's listeners will finance Honor Flights for 40 local military veterans.
"Since our founding, we have sent more than 1,500 veterans of World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam to see their memorials in Washington D.C.," Marsh said.
Honor Flight has always relied on donations from area individuals and businesses to provide for travel and accommodations for the veterans who undertake the journey to see the World War II Memorial, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall and many other memorials in the nation's capital.
Marsh said she is grateful to KERN Radio, Bailey and the many listeners who contributed to the fundraising effort.
The next Honor Flight is set to depart Bakersfield early Monday morning and is scheduled to return at 7 p.m. Wednesday. For those interested in celebrating the return of 100 Vietnam veterans, a "Welcome Home" party is planned at approximately 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at the North High School football field. Be aware that flight delays can affect scheduling.
"This community has never failed to show up for our local heroes," Marsh said. "This is a life-changing event for these veterans."