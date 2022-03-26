Local Punjabis celebrate ‘historic’ City Council vote approving new ward boundaries

Local Punjabi and Sikh residents are celebrating a vote by the Bakersfield City Council some are calling unprecedented.
The council voted last week to tentatively approve new ward boundaries that unite the historically divided Punjabi community in south Bakersfield. The vote followed weeks of political organizing by the Jakara Movement, a statewide grassroots nonprofit that advocates on behalf of Punjabi Sikh Californians.
Dozens of Bakersfield’s Punjabi residents packed the City Council chambers last week to urge the council to rectify a political map they said unfairly limited their voice in local politics. If approved on second reading on April 6, the new ward boundaries could have a significant impact on the city’s future.
“This is the first real big political victory for the Punjabi community. We have yet to see somebody from our community in a position of power, but I think this vote opens up that opportunity,” said Harveen Kaur, the Kern County and Bakersfield organizer for the Jakara Movement. “It’s a very eye-opening moment, not only for our older community, but also our middle and high school students.”
Much of the attention of the Jakara Movement focused on south Bakersfield, where many Punjabi and Sikh immigrants have moved from the Punjab region of India. The area has many Sikh places of worship within walking distance for residents, and systems of support for those who do not speak English.
Under the current map, local Punjabi residents have been split among wards 6 and 7, which share a boundary along Stine Road. The new map shifts Ward 6 upward and stretches Ward 7 across much of southern Bakersfield, uniting a community that was previously split among two representatives.
“It gives our community a voice,” Ward 7 resident Harmeet Dhindsa said. “Instead of separating us, it gives us one cohesive voice for the community.”
Punjabi people are not specifically measured by the U.S. census, so only inexact figures are available. And even with the new map, Asians make up only 12 percent of the voting-age residents of Ward 7 and 14.6 percent of Ward 5, another area where Punjabis have moved.
Still, community advocates say the council’s 4-2 vote — with council members Ken Weir and Patty Gray dissenting and Councilman Bruce Freeman abstaining — represents something more than a symbolic victory.
“It tells me that we have turned a corner in Bakersfield history and probably Kern County history, too,” said Lori Pesante, director of civic engagement and government relations for the Dolores Huerta Foundation. “History unfortunately has excluded many groups of people and the Bakersfield redistricting hearing that occurred on the 16th, and the outcome of that hearing is 100 percent an example of those exact groups who have been historically excluded working extremely hard together.”
For Councilman Chris Parlier, who represents Ward 7, and largely has the support of Bakersfield’s Punjabi community, the Jakara Movement map was easy to support.
“I’ve always been supportive of my constituents and they’ve been supportive of me, and I wasn’t going to let them down,” Parlier said. “If you look at the map objectively, I think it’s a good map.”
The Jakara Movement map also contains three wards with a majority of Latino voting-age residents. Both the politicians and residents who support the map say it contains many compromises intended to benefit the community as a whole.
“Everyone is so happy,” said Deepa Singh, a Ward 7 resident and member of the board for the Dashmesh Darbar temple. “I met other people, I’m not talking about Punjabi or Sikh people. I was at the auto mall last evening, they were happy, too. They said, ‘We made it together as a community.’”