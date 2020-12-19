As hospital beds fill up and coronavirus surges across California, many state prisons in Kern County are facing their worst outbreaks yet.
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports there were 1,766 active cases as of Friday in the five state prisons in Kern County alone.
A large number of those cases have recently occurred, a testament to how rapidly COVID-19 can overtake the close-quarter facilities. Of the 3,360 cases that have been reported in local state prisons since the start of the pandemic, the CDCR reports 1,679 have occurred in the last 14 days. That means about half of all COVID-19 cases in local prisons since the pandemic began can be accounted for in just the last two weeks.
Kern Valley State Prison, in particular, stands out among local facilities. The Delano prison currently has the sixth-highest number of COVID-positive detainees in the state, a majority having been identified within the last 14 days. Of the 671 individuals who have been confirmed to have coronavirus, 515 were diagnosed within the last two weeks.
In response to questions from The Californian, the CDCR said the well-being and safety of its incarcerated population and staff are the department’s top priorities.
“We are holding daily calls with department operations and health care leadership to ensure coordination and communication as we respond to the increase in positive COVID-19 cases at Kern Valley State Prison (KVSP), North Kern State Prison (NKSP) and Wasco State Prison (WSP),” department spokesperson Terri Hardy wrote in a response to The Californian’s questions, referencing three prisons within Kern County where the coronavirus has recently spread. “We have implemented robust response and mitigation efforts such as increasing the frequency of testing, conducting contact tracing and implementing isolation and quarantine measures to mitigate spread of COVID-19.”
Jails and prisons have proved to be especially susceptible to COVID-19 outbreaks. In Orange County, there were zero coronavirus cases reported two weeks ago, according to local media. But officials watched seemingly helplessly as cases jumped into the hundreds this week, spreading so quickly a local judge ordered the Orange County sheriff to reduce the jail population by half.
Sheriff Don Barnes has said he will fight the order, which stemmed from a lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union.
In Kern County, Sheriff Donny Youngblood has been anxiously keeping an eye on the local jail population, which has seen a consistent level of COVID-positive inmates throughout the pandemic.
“I don’t have a fear of this virus for mass casualties, but I also know that it’s real and can be dangerous,” he said. “So we balance that, but we’re not operating in fear, we’re operating in the vein that we’re going to do the best we can do to minimize the impact.”
He credited detention deputies and other staff for the lack of an outbreak among the county’s roughly 1,900 incarcerated population, even as coronavirus surges throughout the community in Kern.
“They set the standard for the state, and I think it’s incredible that they’ve been able to do this,” he said. “They’ve taken it on as their mission to try and keep this virus at a minimum.”
Aside from prisoners, employees of prisons and jails have also been catching COVID-19. According to the CDCR, there were 542 active cases of coronavirus among Kern County prison staff as of Thursday.
Not all prisons have followed COVID-19 guidelines, potentially putting employees at risk.
In late November, the Wasco State Prison Reception Center was fined $16,360 by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health for not implementing an effective disease control exposure plan. The citation says the prison did not ensure that each person assigned a respirator was properly fit-tested prior to use in an incident that happened in May.
Hardy said all California prisons are now following a statewide program, which limits movement of staff and the inmate population and requires masks and personal protective equipment to be used by staff. PPE has also been provided to inmates.
On Friday, total active cases in all CDCR facilities fell to 8,859 from a peak of 9,897 on Dec. 11. It remains to be seen whether cases will continue to trend downward, or if another surge will challenge prison officials once again.