Local power outages become more common in recent heat

Considering how hot it's been lately, Park Stockdale resident Chris Conway has no complaints about losing electrical power a few days ago.
It was only out for about 10 minutes, for one thing, and Conway said his main response was to avoid opening his refrigerator. That, and perspiration.
"It's just part of living in Bakersfield," he said.
The hot weather is making it harder for Pacific Gas and Electric Co. to keep the lights on around Bakersfield these days.
On Tuesday, about 8,000 local customers suffered an outage that lasted several hours starting at about 5:30 p.m., PG&E said. The utility was still trying to pinpoint the cause Wednesday but said it doesn't appear to have been related to the heat.
That event followed a series of outages that started Friday and continued through Tuesday morning. Those, PG&E confirmed, were heat-related.
"Unseasonably elevated temperatures caused extensive equipment-related damage resulting in an abnormally high amount of outages, with longer durations than we usually experience," the company said by email Wednesday.
Despite its best efforts, it said, no utility can ever be fully interruption-proof. But it wishes that were not the case.
"We understand how troubling it is for customers to go without power for extended periods of time," it wrote. "Equipment failure can result from acts of nature such as severe weather events like a heat wave, winter storm, earthquakes and other natural events."
It said crews have been working around the clock to restore power to impacted customers in the area.
"We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate the customers' patience as we work to quickly and safely restore power in affected areas," it stated, adding that customers can sign up online for outage alerts at https://www.pge.com/outagealerts.
The company was unable Wednesday to provide historical data on local power outages. A spokeswoman for its primary regulator, the California Public Utilities Commission, said it does not require the company to provide information on outages unless they result in deaths or other serious impacts.
Around Bakersfield, recent outages have raised concerns, but some residents said at this point the events have been more an inconvenience than a threat.
Southwest Bakersfield resident Jill Waters said her power went out Tuesday at about 6 p.m. and it didn't return until close to midnight, at which point she was abruptly awoken because her bedroom light had been accidentally left on.
The outage brought a minor hassle because her babies require refrigerated milk — she would have preferred to leave the refrigerator door closed during the outage — and then the milk had to be microwaved.
It could have been worse, she said. She has been keeping her air-conditioning at the decidedly cool temperature of about 68 degrees as a precaution against sudden infant death syndrome. If this week's outage had occurred last month, she added, she and her husband might have had to rent a hotel room with electrical power out of an abundance of caution.
Mindy Riddle, who also lives in the city's southwest, said Tuesday's outage wasn't so bad mainly because her family was gathered in the swimming pool when it hit. The only special measure they took, she said, was to keep the refrigerator closed.
Overall things seem to have gone smoothly this summer, she said.
Dixie Hernandez, a resident of south Bakersfield, hasn't been quite so fortunate. Since spring her home's power has gone out about once a month, she said. Sometimes it happens when she's asleep and her children tell her about it the next morning.
She took the step of buying supplies for next time: LED lights that run on batteries and handled electronic games and e-readers to keep the kids entertained.
Despite the occasional lapses, Hernandez said she's grateful.
"I'm surprised heat isn't making it worse," she said.