U.S. postal workers in Bakersfield and members of the local postal workers union held a press conference Tuesday in Bakersfield asking for help from Congress and everyday Americans to save what one called an American treasure, the U.S. Postal Service.
Speaking at the northwest Bakersfield office of the union's Local 472, Gaare Davis, president of the California branch of the American Postal Workers Union, said U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has put in place policies that caused delays in delivery and cuts in service.
And yet, despite efforts to undermine the institution, American postal workers came through big time, he said.
"Look at the outstanding job we did with the (mail-in election) ballots," Davis said. "We're here for you."
Joined by union officers from Local 472 in a plea they said was echoed by other locals across the country, Davis and others said the U.S. Postal Service remains under serious threat, requiring Congress to approve $25 billion in emergency COVID-19 relief.
Asked Tuesday to respond to the union's call for congressional support, a spokesperson for the postal service's Sacramento and Sierra Coastal districts,provided a statement from DeJoy.
"We just came through an historic election season where the management teams, union leadership, and the 644,000 women and men of the Postal Service closely collaborated to expeditiously process and deliver more than 135 million ballots — more than any in history," DeJoy stated. "This success demonstrates that when we work together and harness our collective energy, there are few limits to what we can achieve. We will continue to work with our unions on shared objectives."
Despite this recent success, DeJoy said it is not realistic to operate as before.
"Working with the Board of Governors, we intend to propose a strategic plan within the next several months that will outline a bright future for the Postal Service, our employees, and our customers. We look forward to working with all stakeholders to advance that plan."
DeJoy went on to say he hopes that six-day delivery will be preserved, and that the federal service will be "self-sustaining."