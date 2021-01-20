Two local politicians weighed in on Joe Biden’s inauguration as the 46th president of the United States. Here’s what they had to say:
“Today, I was honored to witness the peaceful transition of power from one world leader to the next. We are so blessed to live in a nation where leadership of the free world is passed along without war, but rather, with regularity. This core principle is a large part of what makes America the greatest country in the world. I am committed to working with the Biden Administration to bring real solutions to the Central Valley, like securing more water for California communities and farmers, facilitating widespread distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to rural communities, and providing serious relief for small business owners.”
— Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford
“Today the 46th President of the United States was sworn into office. I join many Americans across our country in praying for our leaders and nation. California Republicans have seen first-hand the consequences of far-left policies. Republicans will continue to bring balance and fight to restore both the California and American Dream through peaceful and productive civic engagement.”
— State Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield