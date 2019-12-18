Kern County's Washington, D.C. and Sacramento delegations, as well as chairman of the two local political parties, sent the following statements regarding Wednesday's impeachment activity in Washington, D.C.:
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield:
"Madame Speaker (Nancy Pelosi), I am about to say something my Democrat colleagues hate to hear. Donald J. Trump is president of the United States. He is president today. He will be president tomorrow. And he will be president when this impeachment is over. When they accept that, maybe this House can get back to work for the American people."
"… What we've seen is a rigged process that has led to the most partisan and least credible impeachment in American history."
"… Those who say removing President Trump would protect the integrity of our democracy have it backwards. By removing a duly-elected president on empty articles of impeachment, Congress would erode public trust in our system of government."
Rep. T.J. Cox, D-Fresno:
"Here are the facts: Our president abused his power and used your taxpayer money to advance his own personal interest, and when Congress fulfilled its duty to investigate, the president acted as if he were above the law, obstructing the investigation by withholding witnesses and subpoenaed documents. Both of those actions violate our sacred Constitution, which only identifies one remedy for Congress to hold the president accountable. In obeying that solemn duty to my constituents and the Constitution, it is my responsibility to cast votes in favor of both articles of impeachment, for abuse of power and for obstruction of Congress.”
Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield:
“The impeachment vote today has been unilaterally driven entirely by a single party’s agenda in (Washington) D.C. Our country is already divided and the unfortunate result of today is the continual division of our country at a time when we need Congress to focus on the issues that impact everyday Americans.”
State Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield:
"Under the president's leadership, our economy is healthy and more Americans are working than ever before, yet Congressional Democrats are far more focused on impeaching him. Since Congressional Democrats can’t beat him at the polls, they are on a witch-hunt to bring him down through the deception of an impeachment process."
Ricardo Perez, chairman and spokesman of the Kern County Democratic Party:
“The impeachment process enables Congress to gather evidence that will lead to the truth. The president deserves to be impeached because he has obstructed justice, violated the Constitution and ultimately put himself above the law. The impeachment is now part of his legacy.”
Ken Weir, chairman of the Kern County Republican Party:
"Does anyone honestly believe this is a legitimate, thoughtful exercise of the impeachment process outlined in our Constitution? Of course not. The Democrats in Congress don’t either — they have been playing this political script since election night three years ago. They have wasted over $35 million of your tax dollars hiring Democrat political operatives to try to remove this President before the voters get to the ballot box and re-elect him next November. And, re-elect him we will!"
State Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, declined to comment. Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, did not respond to a request for comment.
(3) comments
McCarthy has been described as "not the Republicans best or brightest." You got that right!
Compared to Schiff and Pelosi, he is weak.
Impeached like the family pig. Pop that cork! We are! Woo hoo!
First things first. Prescription drug prices skyrocketing and the “two bills”. You and every other politician are doing absolutely NOTHING if you are NOT pushing a bill that allows the government to negotiate prescriptions drug prices. That this insanity currently exits is shameful. The potent US is banned... forbidden to even negotiating rates n prices with Big Pharma? How did that picture get so distorted?? More importantly WHY are YOU and your buddies not attacking and changing that rule ALL day EVERY day??? Huh??? Don’t do anything else... just do THAT and you are a national hero. You change the price-gouging scam and help the country by hundreds of billions of dollars of overcharges. What? Yup. You WON’T do THAT will you?? He’ll no. Why not? Cuzz the lobbyists that contribute to your campaign will spank you if you do. DO it. If you don’t you are just as rotten as they are.
A democrat voted with the democrats. Big surprise.
