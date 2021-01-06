Local state lawmakers gave their comments on Wednesday’s events in the nation’s Capitol. Here’s what they said:
“Praying for healing over our nation and protection for our law enforcement officers in DC right now. Enough is enough. Stop the violence. Stop the attack on our Capitol.”
— State Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, via Twitter
“The mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol today took aim at the cornerstone of our democracy – the peaceful transfer of power from one President to another. There is no question today’s assault was inspired by the President and it showed exactly why our country turned the page on this shameful era in November. My thoughts are with our public servants in Congress and the Capitol police officers who work to protect them.”
— State Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger
“While there is a right to peaceful protest and debate, this type of disruptive and violent behavior on display in DC is unacceptable. I am upset, angered, and saddened. We, as Americans, should be better examples of how to properly conduct ourselves in a representative democracy.”
— Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield
“The violent and undemocratic events at our nation’s Capitol are completely unacceptable. We need to come together as true Americans who believe in American Democracy and the right to peaceful protests and elections.”
— Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, on his Facebook account