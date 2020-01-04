Michael Roberts didn't set out to become a new-media show host exploring the ins and outs of small business success. He was just trying to finish a project for his local Toastmasters International club.
After recording a conversation with his insurance agent in November of 2018 and interviewing a few other local entrepreneurs, he posted the results online as podcasts, then figured he'd move on.
"Project done. Great. Go back to my normal life," he recalls thinking.
But then fan emails began to show up in his inbox asking where they could fine the rest of his shows and when the next one was coming out.
With that start, Roberts has gone on to build a large and growing audience of listeners who tune in every week to hear how entrepreneurs, most of them in Kern County, turned their small-business tribulations into inspirational stories of success.
The podcast, Small Business Celebration, has about five dozen episodes that regularly reach more than 2,600 people, some in other states and other countries. Running between 35 and 45 minutes each, they're available at no charge through podcast carriers Stitcher, iTunes and Spotify.
IN THE TRENCHES
It's not that Roberts is the first person to produce a regular podcast about small businesses. There are lots of those. What makes his unique, he said, is the way the show shares tips from professionals and other business people who've labored in the trenches, wrestling against the odds with various challenges, and come out the other side.
Thanks to some related advertising and marketing, the project now turns a profit for a man with no formal training in journalism who, at age 47, has spent most of his career designing lighting for theater, film and television.
"I never expected this project to take off like it has," Roberts said. He attributed the podcast's success to the quality of its guests, and more specifically, the resilience of Kern County's business community.
If the episodes have a theme, he said, it would be that small businesses must experience failure in order to succeed. With that in mind, one of his goals is to show listeners — the Visioneer Nation, he calls them — that they're not alone out there.
UNEXPECTED AUDIENCE
Along the way Roberts learned something that surprised him. It turns out entrepreneurs aren't the only people with an appetite for hints on how to achieve small-business success.
He met a listener at a networking mixer in March and asked her what line of work she was in. It turned out she wasn't a business owner at all but a general manager of a retail store.
Then he heard from another fan, a shift supervisor, and it occurred to him the podcast was appealing to people in positions of business leadership, not just owners.
"It was one of those 'duh' moments," he said.
LEARNING PERSEVERANCE
Jeramy Cook listens to the podcast while driving his father back and forth between Bakersfield and a veteran's clinic in Los Angeles. He said one of the lessons he has learned by tuning in regularly to Small Business Celebration is that success often comes from perseverance.
That's an important lesson for him as owner of Bakersfield Cleanpro, which offers a unique commercial carpet-cleaning service. He gets "no" a lot but sees now that it's OK.
On the podcasts he hears about other business people who have gone through challenges strikingly similar to the ones he faces.
"It's a real pleasure to hear the difficulties, and not just the difficulties — the things that they go through," Cook said.
OUTSIDE THE BOX
One of Roberts' most recent guests is Ron Holbert, owner of Bakersfield party supplier JoRonCo, which is now in its fourth decade of operation. He did a taping with Roberts the other day and came to realize how thought-provoking it becomes for the show's guests.
"You don't do the standard question of, 'I just provide better service,'" Holbert said. "He sort of gets you out of your box, I guess you could say."
At the same time, the experience is comfortable, like sitting down to chat over coffee, he said. He described Roberts as thoroughly professional.
Holbert is also a regular listener to the podcast. He said it has inspired him to continue striving to overcome obstacles that arise during the course of business.
"Definitely you learn something," he said. "By me listening to other people — (it) doesn't have to be in the same industry we are — but it makes you see that we all have the same hurdles. It gives you hope."
(1) comment
Unexpected audience. Unexpected article.
Smacks of much ado about absolutely nothing. Seinfeld podcast.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.