Local philanthropist Peggy Darling celebrates 95th birthday with $95K donation to local charities

For most people, a birthday is cause to receive gifts. But Peggy Darling’s birthday was an entirely different sort of celebration.
On Tuesday, Darling celebrated her 95th birthday by donating $95,000 to 21 local charities. The longtime Bakersfield philanthropist said the idea for the donations came out of a recent dinner conversation between her and her sons.
“We just said, ‘Why don’t we do this?’” Darling said from her home on Tuesday. “I think it’s important.”
Darling moved to Bakersfield from Los Angeles around 30 years ago after meeting local attorney Curtis Darling following the death of her first husband, John Cole. A graduate of Stanford Law School, Peggy Darling quickly became an important figure in many Bakersfield nonprofits.
“She had the opportunity to serve in her community in Southern California with some very prestigious nonprofits,” said her step-son Jim Darling. “I think she brought a lot of great ideas from Los Angeles to Bakersfield and made things so much better because she had all that experience in a major city.”
She selected the charities based on her personal experience with each one. The donations will be made in the name of individuals closely associated with the nonprofits.
“My mom doesn’t care about fame or fortune, she wanted to honor the people associated with each charity,” said Dave Cole, Darling’s youngest son. “Each gift is given in their name and we hope that their friends will contribute to that charity.”
Selected charities include Alliance Against Family Violence, Bakersfield Museum of Art, Bakersfield Symphony, CSUB Athletic Scholarship Fund, California Living Museum, Kern County Museum, Kern County Library and more.
One of the recipients, the Bakersfield Firefighters Historical Society, was on hand to personally thank Darling with a special visit from several firefighters and a fire truck. The historical society plans to build a museum to go behind the Fox Theater to house Bakersfield Fire Department artifacts like a 1905 horse-drawn ladder.
“It’s tremendous, just to have Peggy once again think of us and so many other great nonprofits in our community. It means the world,” said BFD Capt. Tim Ortiz, who is also on the board for the historical society. “We are very thankful for the donation.”
A representative for another recipient, the Kern County Boys & Girls Club, was also on hand Tuesday to offer thanks.
“We appreciate Ms. Darling’s contribution to the club over the last 10 or 15 years,” said board member Larry Koman. “She’s always been there for us and the nonprofits in the community.”
Darling characterized her donation as part of a habit that she’d formed over the years.
“It’s a good habit,” she said. “There are so many needs, and somebody’s got to do it.”
Other nonprofits included in Darling’s donation include The Cat People, Christian Youth Film Society, Critters Without Litters, Bakersfield Fox Theater Foundation, Garden Pathways, Guild House, Kern Literacy Council, Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House, Shafter Symphony Orchestra, Valley PBS and an additional charity that has yet to be named intended to preserve the history of the Bakersfield Sound.