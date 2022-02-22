Local philanthropist dies after battle with breast cancer

Beverly Camp, a local philanthropist, died Saturday after a 20-month battle with triple-negative breast cancer. She was 59.
“She was a woman who had everything in the world thanks to her husband, Jim (Camp),” said Robin Mangarin Scott, her friend for 20 years. “You would never know that — she treated every person as if they were important.”
Beverly Camp arrived in Bakersfield at age 17 after living in New York. Her father, a retired police officer, wanted to be closer to family, said Jim Camp.
Jim said he met his wife while she worked at Bagels & Blenderz. He added he fell in love with her radiant personality, character and her love of life. Her dedication and compassion for the less fortunate fueled her, ensuring she always completed her various charitable endeavors, her friends and family said.
Camp notably revitalized Catholic Charities, contributed roughly $1 million to the Grossman Burn Center at Memorial Hospital and aided the expansion of Mercy Southwest’s new four-story, 106-bed tower. She was named Humanitarian of the Year by the Community Action Partnership of Kern County in 2018 and Woman of the Year by state Sen. Shannon Grove.
Camp also co-chaired the second annual Mayor’s Ball in December 2021, despite not feeling well, said Robin Robinson, the community development and church engagement director at CityServe. Her involvement, along with co-chair Mangarin Scott, led the nonprofit to raise more than $558,000, making the night an enormous success, Robinson added.
“Every community needs someone like Beverly Camp,” said Jeremy Tobias, CEO of CAPK, in an emailed statement. “She and her husband, Jim, who served on the CAPK governing board for 14 years, were unrelenting supporters of our mission. … Her passion and commitment to serving her community shone through in everything she did and she could rally anybody to help her with a smile.”
Aside from her charity work, Beverly held a deep love for her family, friends and her Catholic faith, said her family and friends. The 59-year-old — known affectionately as Bev or Bevie — had a mischievous side, said Kathy Crettol, her friend for 20 years.
Crettol recalls how she and Beverly hid in a closet and frightened former Catholic priest Monsignor Craig Harrison.
“He screamed like a girl,” Crettol said, while laughing. “We just scared him to death.”
“She was the life of the party,” Crettol added. “Her personality was just as beautiful on the inside as on the outside. … My heart is full of laughter and happy times.”
During her diagnosis, Jim said his wife’s “angels,” friends Kathy Crettol, Kristi Spitzer and Oleta Collins, as well as her sister and brother-in-law Denise and Doc Skracic, supported his wife. Camp also thanked Dr. Ravi Patel and Dr. Hemmal Kothary for aiding Bev throughout her lengthy battle with cancer.
“(Her death) will forever be a hole in my heart,” Jim Camp said.
Beverly is survived by her husband, James Camp; parents, Bruce and Margaret Murray; sons, Bruce, Kurt, and Scott; daughters-in-law, Kayla Gordon and Montse Castell Eilers; sister and brother-in-law, Denise and Doc Skracic; nephews, Joey and Anthony Skracic; nieces Krysten and Haley Skracic; sister and brother-in-law, Elaine and Kevin Lanza; sisters-in-law Jane Micks and Kim Camp; and brothers-in-law Bob Micks and Richard Camp.
A celebration of Beverly Camp’s life will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Seven Oaks Country Club. In lieu of flowers, the Camp family requests donations be made in the name of Beverly Camp to the Mercy Southwest tower project.