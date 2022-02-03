 Skip to main content
Local Panda Express restaurants donate to support Lauren Small Children’s Center

Ana Avila from Panda Express presents a check for $197,553.14 to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital staff, which represents funds raised throughout 2021 at 14 local Panda Express restaurants. The money will benefit the Lauren Small Children's Center and the Robert A. Grimm Children's Pavilion for Emergency Services at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

 Courtesy of the Bakersfield Memorial Hospital Foundation

Local Panda Express employees celebrated Lunar New Year this week by presenting a check Thursday to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital Foundation for nearly $200,000.

The $197,553.14 check presented at the hospital’s main entrance on 34th Street represents funds raised throughout 2021 by the 14 local Panda Express restaurants in Kern County.

“Panda Express is a proud partner of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and is happy to raise much-needed funds for the Lauren Small Children’s Center at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital,” according to a statement issued by Caryl Schweitzer, director of development for Bakersfield Memorial Hospital Foundation.

The Lauren Small Children’s Center at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital is the first comprehensive pediatric program in Kern County, which includes a 31-bed Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), an 8-bed Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and a 35-bed Pediatric Unit with around-the-clock in-house pediatricians. In 2021, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital cared for 25,000 children, according to a news release from the hospital.

