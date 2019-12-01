The season of giving is just getting started and several local organizations are taking part in the global generosity movement known as Giving Tuesday.
Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 with one goal in mind: encouraging people to give back, according to its website. In 2018, online donors raised $400 million.
Locally, organizations such as Houchin Community Blood Bank and United Way of Kern County are participating in the annual tradition in an effort to raise money and awareness on their individual causes.
Houchin Community Blood Bank
Giving back to one's community doesn't always have to mean writing a check. Sometimes the greatest gift of all can come in the form of one small prick that can save lives.
Houchin will be holding a mobile donation drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Three-Way Chevrolet, located at 4501 Wible Road. Donors may also head to the blood bank's two donation centers located at 5901 Truxtun Ave. and 11515 Bolthouse Drive. Donors will receive a free "Star Wars" shirt, just in time for the latest installment's premiere.
"It’s one of the few things you can give that doesn’t cost a lot but it makes all the difference for someone else’s life and their families," explained Keren Martin, marketing coordinator. "It’s all about what you can give to make the holidays brighter and better."
Those who donate blood at Houchin's two centers from Monday through Saturday will also be entered for a chance to win two tickets to the premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in December. They will also receive a free T-shirt.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday; and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call (661) 323-4222 or visit https://hcbb.com/
United Way of Kern County
The local organization will be putting on an event Tuesday night to benefit its programs geared toward education.
The event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Rancho Grande Mexican Grill, located at 5432 Stockdale Highway. Ten percent of the proceeds of any dinner purchase will benefit United Way's child education programs, according to a news release.
In addition, those interested can donate with their credit card using the organization's DIPJAR, purchase raffle tickets for gift baskets, tickets and other items and purchase Rancho Grande Mexican Grill gift cards at 20 percent off.
Those who cannot attend the event can make a monetary donation at https://uwkern.org/product/donations/
For more information, visit https://uwkern.org/
Cal State Bakersfield
Cal State Bakersfield is highlighting three programs that help students continue their educational journeys through scholarships and other types of support this Tuesday:
- CSUB Veterans Center: The center works with other departments and organizations on- and off-campus to provide support, resources and information to student veterans as they pursue their degrees
- CSUB Annual Fund: The university's annual giving program specifically created to boost education and help fund student and faculty research
- Roadrunner scholarship fund: The fund offers about half of the scholarships the National Collegiate Athletic Association allows the university to award to student-athletes.
"All three of them are very worthwhile," explained Vice President for University Advancement Victor Martin. "We love to support our veterans, the scholarship fund impacts student-athletes across all disciplines across the university and the CSUB Annual Fund is our only unrestrictive fund."
People may also donate to any other area of campus during Giving Tuesday.
For more information, visit https://give.csub.edu/give.shtml
