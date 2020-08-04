Americana Tax and Financial, Ricardo Aguilar TCO and The Ruth Escobar Foundation Inc. are teaming up to give away 100 laptops to students in need in order to assist with online learning.
According to a news release from Americana Tax and Financial, computers and internet access has become essential in every family’s home because of increased emphasis on online learning. Data from the National Center for Education Statistics show, however, that a high number of students from low income families don’t have access to those amenities, the news release states.
The laptop giveaway is an opportunity to help bridge that gap, according to the release.
Students are invited to apply for a laptop starting Wednesday. Applications can be picked up at Americana, 400 Chester Ave. To request an application, call 631-2420.
A committee will review and qualify the entries, and award the laptops.
