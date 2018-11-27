Buying gifts for family is the usual focus of the Christmas shopping season but some nonprofit organizations hope the giving spirit will extend to them, as well.
Today is Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving each year that kicks off the charity season. Local organizations such as United Way of Kern County, Cal State Bakersfield, Houchin Community Blood Bank and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County will be raising money and awareness on Tuesday.
Here’s a look at what the organizations have planned.
United Way of Kern County
The longstanding organization is holding a fundraising event for the first time as part of Giving Tuesday.
The event will be held at Rancho Grande Mexican Grill, 5432 Stockdale Highway, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Ten percent of the proceeds of any dinner purchase will go to support the organization’s child education programs.
In addition, community members can donate by credit card or bringing gift cards from grocery or home stores. The organization will also be accepting items such as sheets, blankets, pillows and books to give to homeless people in its ReGive program.
The program raises money and accepts donated items for homeless people. The gift cards collected at Tuesday’s event will also go to supporting the homeless. Members of UWKC will be on hand to collect donations.
“We decided this would be good to start a new tradition,” UWKC President/CEO Mari Perez-Dowling said of the new event. “We can talk to people, educate them about the programs that we have. It’s a great opportunity for us to do some outreach and education.”
Perez-Dowling said that for previous Giving Tuesdays, the organization just asked for donations online. While she said that has been successful, she wanted to do something more personal.
Perez-Dowling said she’s hoping to raise $25,000 through the event, both through individual donations as well as corporate gifts. Aera Energy has already pledged to make a $50,000 donation on Tuesday.
If you are unable to attend the event but would still like to donate, visit uwkern.org.
Cal State Bakersfield
The university will be participating in Giving Tuesday for its second time this year.
CSUB has started an online campaign to raise money for the Alumni Association’s Alumni Scholarship Endowment Fund, CSUB Annual Fund and the Roadrunner Scholarship Fund.
The college is hoping to raise around $2,000 for the programs through Giving Tuesday.
“If people can think of us in this time of year, that would be fantastic,” said Annual Giving and Stewardship Coordinator Kelsey Greaves. “We’re thankful for the community, and I would hope the community is thankful for us.”
The Alumni Association’s Alumni Scholarship Endowment Fund awards scholarships to alumni pursuing their graduate degree on campus. The CSUB Annual Fund provides money to address the greatest needs in the university, with a focus on student success efforts.
This fund allows CSUB to fill the gap between state funds and the true cost of higher education.
Lastly, the Roadrunner Scholarship Fund provides scholarships to student-athletes at CSUB and aims to help them succeed both in the classroom and in athletics.
To donate to one of these funds, visit give.csub.edu/givingtuesday.shtml and choose the fund you would like to donate to. Greaves said the website will be up through at least Dec. 4.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County
For Giving Tuesday, the organization is urging people to become a member of its new Club 66 program. Members who sign up are asked to commit to a monthly gift of $66 to support the club. The organization is hoping to get at least 66 people to sign up so they can raise $52,000 annually.
Money raised through Club 66 will provide educational programs and activities to children, mentors to help them as well as food and other resources to address food insecurity.
To donate or for more information, visit bgclubsofkerncounty.org/donate.
Houchin Community Blood Bank
Giving money isn’t the only way to donate this holiday season.
Houchin is holding public blood drives for Giving Tuesday at its centers at 5901 Truxtun Ave. and 11515 Bolthouse Dr. as well as Three-Way Chevrolet Cadillac, 4501 Wible Road. O-blood, AB plasma and platelets of any kind are most needed.
The two centers were open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. while Three-Way will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Donors are encouraged to take selfie photos and post them on social media using the hashtag #GivingTuesday to mark their participation. All Giving Tuesday donors will be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii or another destination of choice or a $500 Walmart gift card.
The prizes were funded by The Wonderful Company and The Executives Association of Kern County. Three-Way Chevrolet Cadillac will also have smaller drawing prizes at their mobile drive.
Donors must be 18 or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. People 16 and 17 years old can also donate but must present a parental consent form.
For more information, call 323-4222.
