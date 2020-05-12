Local oil and gas producer California Resources Corp. this week sounded its most urgent alarm yet that the company might not survive the COVID-19 pandemic.
CRC told investors it's still trying to restructure its balance sheet following the cancellation in March of a deal that would have allowed it to rework $5 billion in debt. It warned that failure to arrive at a better financial situation could be catastrophic for the company.
"In the event the company is not successful in restructuring its balance sheet, there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern," the company stated.
Recently California's biggest oil producer, the Santa Clarita-based company employs a combined 1,830 contractors and employees in Kern County.
Monday's statement, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, also says the company has shut in 5,000 barrels per day of production. It said the move will affect its cash flow and reduce the estimated proved reserves of its oilfield properties.
CRC is struggling with some $5 billion in debt left over from its spinoff from Occidental Petroleum Corp., which in April 2014 left California for Texas. The company's CEO recently warned stock analysts about a wall of debt scheduled to mature next year.
Oil prices have plummeted since February because of reduced demand for fuel during the pandemic and a price war between large oil producers Saudi Arabia and Russia.
Monday's statement by CRC included an assessment that the COVID-19 crisis "has and will likely continue" to hurt its business. It withdrew its earnings guidance for the year and said it won't be able to report its first-quarter financials until mid-June.
In March the company said it was studying its options, a phrase observers interpreted as including the possibility of bankruptcy.
The company has also said it's reduced its operating expenses, including cutting paid hours for its local workers, and cut off capital investments.
After Monday's warning, CRC's stock price dropped 26 percent to $1.81. It closed Tuesday at $1.64. A year ago its shares were selling for $22.49 each.
What COVID has done is destroy the illusion that America is a land of free thinkers and that Americans are educated enough to know a con job when they see one.
To see how quickly this virus was used to strip Americans of their liberties and enforce Marxist style decrees of social distancing, wearing masks which stifle speech and interaction, and force businesses to shut down is disturbing. Americans complied like sheep without questioning the absurdity of these decrees.
Any educated person or even a literate person could easily google the history of epidemics in America and know that a shutdown has never been enforced. They could easily check on the economic effects of a shutdown but they did not.
There is enough information on the internet to show the absolute damage done to this economy by this shutdown and yet Americans willingly participated in the biggest act against the Constitution leaving a legacy for the world that America is in no way the land of the Free.
Americans freely engaged in the most draconian autocratic decrees by governors over a virus that the media claims to have killed around 80 thousand mostly of the elderly and infirm. I am amazed how easily America's liberties are taken away and how easily Americans gave them up without question. Post COVID America does not have a leg to stand on about Democracy and the Bill of Rights. They do not even have an excuse for actively engaging in destroying their own economy
