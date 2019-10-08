One of Kern's largest oil producers has agreed to pay nearly half a million dollars to settle accusations it hauled oilfield waste from six different local leases to a facility in Ventura County, where the company allegedly dumped the hazardous waste at a site not permitted for such uses.
The $464,000 settlement announced Tuesday ends a years-long case between Chatsworth-based California Resources Corp. and district attorneys' offices in four counties, including Kern, which will receive $50,000 for its prosecutorial assistance.
CRC as a company was not directly responsible for the alleged activity. The accusations predate the company's spinoff from Houston-based Occidental Petroleum Corp. The violations were attributed to one of Oxy's acquisitions, Vintage Petroleum LLC, which is now part of CRC.
CRC said by email it takes environmental stewardship and sustainability seriously.
“CRC disagrees with the allegations but worked cooperatively to settle the claim regarding our predecessors’ characterization of certain materials before CRC’s formation in 2014,” the company stated.
The hazardous waste Vintage was alleged to have dumped at the Anterra Energy facility in Oxnard includes tank-bottom waste, drilling mud and unspecified "wastewater."
