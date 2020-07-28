While Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood maintains a shred of hope for the aftermath of the local influx of inmates being released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, he said he understands the patterns of reoffenders.
“You must be an overachiever at committing crimes to be in (a CDCR facility). These are reoffenders and they’re going to go out and reoffend,” Youngblood said. “I hope none of them reoffend, but I know the patterns I’ve seen in my years of law enforcement.”
CDCR says that 180 inmates whose releases are being expedited will reside in Kern County upon their release by the end of August, according to Dana Simas, CDCR’s press secretary.
In total locally, CDCR will release about 600 inmates from Kern County’s four institutions, including 154 from North Kern State Prison, 52 from Kern Valley State Prison, 155 from California Correctional Institution and 237 from Wasco State Prison. Inmates are generally released to the county where they lived before they were sent to prison.
Simas said CDCR will conduct COVID-19 tests within seven days of the estimated 8,000 inmates set to be released and that anyone who tests positive will not have their sentence expedited.
On Tuesday, Joseph Kinzel, spokesman for the Kern County District Attorney’s Office, made a Facebook post examining the convictions of four of the 180 inmates slated for early release locally. Some of the offenses included residential burglary, serial vehicle theft, arson, gross vehicular manslaughter and drug trafficking.
“What types of convicts are among the latest group of 8,000 being released early in the next few weeks? We looked through what (the CDCR) has scheduled for release to Kern County through August 4, and here's a sampling of what we found,” Kinzel said in a Facebook post.
Kinzel said some inmates have made major shortcuts to completing their sentences. According to a July 9 open letter to all CDCR inmates, Ralph Diaz, CDCR secretary, granted 12 weeks of “extraordinary conduct credits” to about 108,000 inmates.
“As long as you’re not completing a life sentence, you got the credits,” Kinzel said. “As long as you're not murdering, lighting a building on fire or participating in gang activity, you get the free three months.”
Kinzel explained that the credits were granted due to inmates being unable to earn credits through rehabilitation programs that have been frozen due to COVID-19 concerns.
Youngblood is concerned the releases do not take into account someone’s criminal past prior to their most recent conviction.
“(CDCR) is not talking about the inmate’s 15 priors for this release, just the current one they’re sentenced for,” Youngblood said.
One case in particular that Kinzel pointed out was that of Anthony Surdi, who has already been released. Surdi was sentenced to four years in CDCR for residential burglary in 2016, but was given an additional five years for a prior sentence.
Kinzel said most of the convictions people are being released on locally include illegal firearm cases and residential burglaries.
Kinzel said he is not sure if the inmates will be released at any specific locations locally or if they will “walk out of the gates.”
“Fifty people on a bus downtown is not a great idea,” Kinzel said.
Youngblood said inmates who were homeless when they were arrested will likely be homeless again upon release.
“This is a really large release and I don’t think we’re at the end of it,” Youngblood said. “There’s a push in the state to release all inmates. You see people protesting at the governor’s mansion with these demands.
“With all of these releases, it’s very much a concern to me.”
(1) comment
Stay home! Lock your doors! Oh wait. You're already supposed to be doing that.
