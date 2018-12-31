Key numbers in Bakersfield industrial real estate

The local industrial property market remains the stellar performer in local real estate. CoStar reports the overall vacancy rate is 3.7 percent and rents have increased by an average of 6.4 percent in the last year.

The market got a visibility boost when it was disclosed this fall Amazon will open a four-story distribution center near Meadows Field Airport. Meanwhile, a major distribution center in Shafter and Tejon Ranch's warehouse hub near the foot of the Grapevine continue to attract big investments.

The Bakersfield area's logistics vacancy rate was 4.5 percent at year-end 2018, according to CoStar. For flex space it was 3.8 percent, while only 1.3 percent of specialized industrial was empty.

The local industrial market's worst vacancy rate in recent years, 9.9 percent, was in the third quarter of 2010, around the depth of the recession. CoStar said rent growth was at its worst (-4.7 percent) in the fourth quarter of 2009.

The best vacancy rate, 2.5 percent, was in the first quarter of 2015, not long after the oil crash. Rent growth peaked at 6.9 percent in 2018's third quarter.