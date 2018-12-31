An odd thing happened during the recent oil downturn: Bakersfield’s office market didn’t collapse.
Unlike in years past, local office buildings didn’t enter foreclosure and vacancies didn’t skyrocket when oil prices fell. Instead, space left behind by oil companies was largely taken up by companies in other industries. Growth came from physicians and other medical care providers who started looking for modern office space west of Highway 99.
The office market might seem of limited interest to outsiders, but insiders say relatively strong conditions around Bakersfield, and the simple fact that diverse tenants are taking up space oil companies left behind, speak to a new maturity in the local economy.
A test is coming as California Resources Corp., a leading oil producer in Kern, prepares to vacate several properties around town in order to consolidate to the city’s largest office complex, a 556,000-square-foot campus next to Cal State Bakersfield that became available when State Farm said it would pull out of Bakersfield. The big question is how soon other tenants will step up after CRC moves into new digs next summer.
Local brokers say they expect vacancy rates to rise a little as a result of the moves, but they don’t foresee major disruption.
“I don’t think it’ll be as bad as we thought it could’ve been two years ago,” Pacific Commercial Realty Advisors broker Jeff Andrew said.
Another local office broker, Colliers International Senior Vice President David Williams, said he saw no catastrophic fallout after oil prices plummeted in 2014. Oil companies, which generally occupy the priciest commercial real estate in Bakersfield, laid off close to 4,000 people, or about a third of the local workforce, starting in 2015.
He said oil’s vacancies are being filled by companies working in engineering, financial services, mortgages and real estate in general -- “all of the usual suspects and categories.”
“I think the office market in particular will probably stay very steady,” he said, adding, “We may even see a few new projects pop out of the ground.”
ECONOMIC INDICATOR
Commercial real estate is a broad, lagging indicator of an area's general business activity. Steady or even declining vacancy rates suggest the economy is doing well; if demand is strong enough, investors can be expected to step in with new construction.
Unlike the country as a whole, Bakersfield’s office market has not recovered from the Great Recession. Lease asking rates are still 10 percent below their pre-recession peak, partly because the office market was benefiting from residential real estate companies serving the housing bubble that burst in about 2007. Another reason could be that oil prices haven't held steady enough to justify a lot of new hiring.
Rental asking rates have not grown much in recent years, but there has been a surge in investment lately as properties change hands at twice the historical average. That’s partly because financial conditions have favored real estate as an investment option, and because the Bakersfield area is viewed by many as being somewhat recession-proof because of its dependence on oil, which has in recent years run almost counter to the general economic cycle.
MEDICAL BOOST
Probably the brightest spot in local office space these days is the medical industry. Physicians are expanding their practices to keep up with population growth. Also, businesses from Southern California are establishing satellite offices around Bakersfield.
Dr. William Farr’s new office project is a good example of the boom in medical office space. He is getting ready to move his five medical service providers and 20 to 24 support personnel out of a 4,200-square-foot building at Calloway Drive and Brimhall Road. By about March they plan to move into a space more than twice that size at the Crown Pointe Business Centre off Brimhall west of Coffee Road.
Farr said he needs the extra space to keep up with patients coming to his family medicine practice.
“We’re just sort of growing, so to speak,” he said.
Robbie Smith, co-owner of the company building Farr’s new offices, Klassen & Smith Construction, said medical projects have helped keep his crew busy lately. He just finished work on a surgery center Kern Medical Center opened on Stockdale Highway near Cal State Bakersfield.
Smith said oil and agriculture used to dominate the local economy to such a degree that local construction dried up when those two industries faced a slowdown. That’s no longer the case, he said.
“That’s changed enough to keep everything rolling” when oil activity slows, he said.
HEALTH-CARE BOOM IN THE WEST
One reason the western part of town has become a magnet for medical office investment is news of two major health-care facilities opening there.
Valley Children’s Healthcare in October unveiled its new, $31 million Eagle Oaks Specialty Care Center, a 52,000-square-foot outpatient center at 12500 Stockdale Highway near Allen Road. And in September, Adventist Health announced it would build a new hospital in northwest Bakersfield at the Commons multi-use project expected to begin construction in the late first half or early second half of 2019.
A project reflecting local demand for office space is the two-story, 40,000-square-foot medical and general office building under construction at the northeast corner of Coffee Road and Stockdale Highway.
Andrew, who leased up the building to being 100 percent leased and sold prior to its opening, said the demand for space was surprising. Even though it was marketed as being medical-only, other kinds of tenants wanted in, too. A few of them made the roster.
“I wish I had another one of those buildings because we could probably fill it up again,” he said.
STATE FARM PROPERTY
Industry insiders are carefully watching the cascade of events unfolding as a result of State Farm's departure.
California Resources Corp. occupies more than half a dozen offices around Bakersfield. It bought the former State Farm property in 2017 and expects to move in in about August of 2019.
When that happens, so much space will come onto the market at once that some expect the citywide vacancy rate to jump a quarter percentage point. Andrew said he expects some of the former CRC offices to sit vacant for as long as 15 months.
One focus amid CRC's move is the former Kern Schools Federal Credit Union complex at 9600 Ming Ave.
CRC sold the building to a local investor for $13.1 million when it decided to move to the State Farm campus. The oil company now leases the top floor from the new owner, for a new total of 24,077 square feet in the building. In the second quarter of 2018, Chevron leased 45,245 square feet of flex space on two floors below while it makes changes to its own offices next door.
