Bank of America announced it has made donations of personal protective equipment to The Mission at Kern County, The Bakersfield Homeless Center, Bakersfield Senior Center and Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault. The local nonprofits will receive 108,000 masks and 824 bottles of eight-ounce hand sanitizer from the corporation.
“We are grateful for Bank of America’s support of our community and helping protect frontline workers and our most vulnerable neighbors," said Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, in a statement. “This donation will go a long way toward continuing to prevent the spread of this virus and help keep people across Kern county safe in the months ahead."
The Mission and Bakersfield Homeless Shelter will each receive 50,000 masks and 400 bottles of hand sanitizer to distribute to their clients. At Bakersfield Senior Center, 6,000 masks will go to underserved elderly and veteran clients during daily lunch distribution service.
Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault will receive 2,000 masks and 24 bottles of hand sanitizer for those who use their services.