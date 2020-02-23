What happens to foster youth once they reach the age of 18 and are too old for the system? How many people actually stop and think about those young adults?
Many don't have family members they can turn to for a place to stay, so they end up living on the streets, trying to start their life over. Without the proper mentorship, often these young adults can't find their footing and feel lost as they try to navigate life.
But with the help of two local nonprofits that help them get situated in their first apartments, perhaps several of these young adults don't have to feel like they're trapped in a cycle of failure.
Founded in 1975, Aspiranet focuses on providing mental health, behavioral health and foster care services that impact more than 35,000 children, youth and parents annually at 33 community-based sites statewide, according to its website. In Bakersfield, though the office consists of a small team of 15 people, for the last five years they have helped hundreds of young adults get back on their feet.
When foster youth near their 18th birthday, social workers and probation officers contact Bakersfield Aspiranet Director Victoria McClain to set up an interview to see if the young adult would be a good fit for the program. Once they are approved, she decides if they are ready to live in an apartment with a roommate — a fellow program member — or if they need a host placement for some time. Either way, they are given the same support from the program — a life coach, housing specialist, employment specialist and mental health services if needed.
"When it comes to transitional age youth, the 18-, 19-, 20-year-olds, it’s just not something that’s looked at," McClain explained. "They still need that support."
A life coach is an important component of the program for these young adults due to their often traumatic pasts, McClain said. They sit down to talk about what the young adult's goals are, identify obstacles and figure out how to make their goals a reality. That could include helping students get registered for college classes or finding volunteer work or employment.
"One might have a job and working and going to college, and another one might be trying to get on that path," McClain explained. "That’s what the life coach’s job is — to meet their goals and help them be successful."
Young adults are in the program until they are 21-years-old.
Aspiranet in Bakersfield has 42 apartments available for these young adults, and around 60 individuals are currently in the program.
These apartments come furnished with basic items — a couch, dining room table set, bed and dresser — but it takes more than that to make a place a home. Oftentimes, though, these young adults come into their new apartments with a backpack or trash bag full of few belongings and little money available to purchase extra necessities, McClain said.
That's where Exchange Club of Bakersfield comes in. For around four years, the nonprofit has partnered with Aspiranet to provide their young adults with housewarming baskets. Items include paper towels, toilet paper, pots and pans, mugs, dishes and other utensils.
Donna Schwartz, a member of Exchange Club of Bakersfield, also said cleaning supplies, bed sheets and furniture items are sought after as well.
"Sometimes we get donations or go to estate sales. Sometimes if we find a good deal like at a garage sale, we call up Aspiranet," Schwartz said.
Donations and community support are key components for these nonprofits to continue helping young adults. The Exchange Club of Bakersfield is hosting a Flamingo Bingo Night from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at 2101 Ridge Road. Tickets cost $40, which include dinner, dessert, multiple bingo games and prizes. All money raised will go toward putting together housewarming baskets and other services.
Tickets can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/FlamingoBingo
Aspiranet also accepts donations all year round. McClain said hygiene bags, bedding, furniture, decorations and gently used items are needed.
For more information, contact McClain at 661-323-1233 ext. 2848 or vmcclain@aspiranet.org. Visit Aspiranet's website at aspiranet.org
To learn more about Exchange Club of Bakersfield, visit its website www.BakExchange.org or Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BakExchange
