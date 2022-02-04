Local nonprofit donates shoes to hundreds of Thompson Junior High students

Johnell Ward knows from firsthand experience the power of a good pair of shoes.
"First day of school, it really didn't matter about the T-shirt," he said. "You wanted the outfit, right, but if your shoes were on point, you were the guy, or you were the girl. You felt confidence."
But Ward, who grew up in foster care after his parents died when he was 6 years old, rarely had this swagger on his side: "I know what it feels like to feel less than, not have that confidence, always looking at my appearance."
Through his JCW Kicks for Kids nonprofit, he's now hoping to take these superficial concerns out of the social and financial equation for a new generation of kids, by giving out free shoes around Bakersfield and beyond.
"If we can take away them focusing more on their image," Ward said, "it gives us avenues to speak to them about academics, sports or any extracurricular they have."
Friday afternoon, Thompson Junior High became the latest in a series of schools to receive a donation from Kicks for Kids, when Ward and friends pulled up with some 300 shoeboxes. Over its six years of existence, the company has made seven gifts of this magnitude and five smaller ones, Ward said.
In short, as pastor Justin Greer puts it: "We go to foster kids, we go to schools, we go to churches and we bless them with shoes."
The celebration at Thompson featured a parade of seventh- and eighth-graders whose teachers wanted to reward them for reaching passing grades after being at risk of failing, Ward said.
Ward sees the shoe donations as a gateway to more extensive mentorship. That goal became clear in his speech to the assembled eighth-graders, in which he encouraged them to make smart choices over the next five years heading into college.
"Within you, there's an older version of you that's relying on you right now to make the right decision," Ward said.
The speech wouldn't be complete without an added incentive. Ward announced that any students who reach the honor roll will get entered in a raffle for a PlayStation 5, a revelation that sent murmurs through the crowd.
Then it came time to line up and actually get the shoes — primarily Vans, in individually labeled shoeboxes, laid out on the grass and distributed patiently by school staff. Ward said he takes the choice of sneakers seriously, and that his own children are "sneakerheads."
"If I wouldn't buy them for my kid," he said, "I wouldn't want to put them (on) no other kid."
Early reviews were positive.
"Some people are so amazing, to give us free shoes," eighth-grader Mario Salgado said. "I'm grateful."