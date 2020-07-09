He took an oath as a U.S. Army officer and as a U.S. senator to protect and defend the nation ... and then in 1861 went about the task as president of the Confederacy to defeat the nation he had promised to serve and to spill the blood of more Americans than in any war before or since.
So why would the name Jefferson Davis be inscribed on a monument that once stood alongside Highway 99 south of Bakersfield and now squats hidden behind a fence at the Kern County Museum?
Museum Director Mike McCoy said the marker was originally placed somewhere near Lebec and old 99 and likely had to be moved when the freeway was modernized in the 1960s.
It was taken to the museum in 1968, and for many years sat in a nondescript flower garden in an employee parking lot behind the main building. Most visitors never knew it was there as it was of little interest, McCoy said.
But last month, the marker was moved to a storage yard out of sight of visitors.
Even as cities and public and private institutions across the country have been rethinking, removing or relocating monuments and markers dedicated to figures of the Confederacy, the museum learned that a petition was brewing to compel the museum to move the marker.
"To be fair to everyone, and because of the sensitivity of this issue, we moved it to our corporation yard," McCoy said.
Without including the historical context behind the marker, it has little value to visitors, McCoy said. However, a future exhibit on the Confederacy in Kern County in which the highway marker might play a part, is a possibility.
The marker, dedicated Oct. 14, 1942, by the Mildred Lee Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, honors Davis as the "father of national highways."
Strangely, there is no mention on the monument of Davis' history as a Confederate leader — or as a traitor to the United States. Rather, the inscription harkens back to a time, nearly a decade before the Civil War, when Davis was still serving his country.
"As secretary of war in 1853, he had surveyed for military use three routes across the United States," the marker reads. "These routes are today our national highways."
This claim is questionable at best.
According to a bit of research that former museum curator Lori Wear found, soon after plans for the transcontinental Lincoln Highway were announced in 1912, the Daughters of the Confederacy countered with a plan of their own for a southern "coast-to-coast rock highway" to honor Davis.
Honoring those who served the Confederacy has long been central to the UDC in its advocacy of the cult of the lost cause, the belief that the cause of the Confederate States during the Civil War was a just and heroic one.
The state of California never officially recognized the Jefferson Davis designation to Highway 99 (which as a north-south route is certainly not a transcontinental highway) but that didn't stop the Daughters from celebrating the Confederate leader for his apparent foresight in 1853.
As controversy continues over the placement of Confederate monuments in public areas, many have argued that museums and cemeteries are more appropriate locations for these monuments.
Supporters of monuments to Davis and other Confederates argue that the Civil War was not really about slavery, but was about states' rights.
But during his lifetime, Davis made clear his support for chattel slavery. He stated in 1861 that the cause of his state's secession was that "she had heard proclaimed the theory that all men are created free and equal, and this made the basis of an attack upon her social institutions; and the sacred Declaration of Independence has been invoked to maintain the position of the equality of the races."
Davis' vice president, Alexander Stephens, was even more unambiguous, declaring that "slavery ... was the immediate cause of the late rupture and present revolution" and that protecting it was the "cornerstone" of the Confederacy.
According to the University of Arkansas Library, the Mildred Lee Chapter of the UDC "was organized in Fayetteville, Ark. on October 16, 1897 by Miss Fannie Scott with twenty charter members."
The marker, an embossed metal plate attached to a large wheel of limestone, weighs between 800 and 1,000 pounds, McCoy said.
"You can't load it in the trunk of your car," he said.
Over the years, the Daughters of the Confederacy have suggested they might someday like to pick up the monument and take it home.
Someone might want to ask Arkansas first.
there are good and bad on both sides of the issue......DJT on tiki torch carriers in Virginia......"To be fair to everyone, and because of the sensitivity of this issue, we moved it to our corporation yard," McCoy on what ta do for the sensitivities of Tiki torch burners in Kern County.....
