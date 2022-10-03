 Skip to main content
Local market picks up for new, existing homes

20220731-bc-economy

In this file photo from late July, a large development of homes is underway near the cross streets of Calloway Drive and Seventh Standard Road.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

The single-family home market in Bakersfield regained lost ground in August, swinging from small declines in median prices one month prior to gains in the low single digits for new and existing houses, according to a report released Saturday.

Growth in sales volume, too, reversed earlier signs of slowing during a late summer month when homebuyers typically try to move in time for the start of school, appraiser Gary Crabtree said in notes accompanying the report.

