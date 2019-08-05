Marie Callender's Restaurant and Bakery on Oswell Street has been permanently closed after filing for bankruptcy protection.
The chain's parent company, Perkins & Marie Callender's LLC, announced in a press release Monday that on Sunday, "the company closed 10 Perkins and 19 Marie Callender’s under-performing locations."
Customers who tried to go to the restaurant on Monday found a sign posted on the door stating "We regret to announce that this Marie Callender's restaurant has closed. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for you patronage."
The company stated "All remaining restaurants will be open and operating as usual and guests can expect to continue to enjoy the great food and hospitality for which Perkins and Marie Callender’s are known."
Local customers can still go to the restaurant located at 3801 California Ave. for service.
A full list of the 19 Marie Callender's closed were not given.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.