Face masks have been an effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19, but wearing them for extended periods has presented nagging issues for some in the medical field.
Uncomfortable chafing around the ears has been the result for many nurses at Dignity Health’s Memorial and Mercy hospitals as they are required to wear surgical masks throughout their entire shift, according to Beth Miller, director of patient experience and a nurse at Memorial Hospital.
Miller said that everybody has had different reactions to different masks, whether they be surgical masks or N95 respirators.
“As you know, everybody is shaped differently,” Miller said. “When you have to wear a one-size-fits-all mask, there are different issues that pop up. We’ve had staff here experience tenderness and discomfort.”
Over the past few weeks, local medical supply manufacturer Thuasne USA, known locally as Townsend Design, has produced hundreds of face mask relievers to fit the needs of employees at Dignity Health’s hospitals. Mask relievers clip onto the straps of face masks and are placed against the back of the head to raise the straps above the ears, eliminating the irritation.
The idea was initially brought up at Thuasne USA by Brian Fox, a quality technician, whose wife, Kim, is a registered nurse at Memorial Hospital.
Fox said his wife got the idea from a news story she came across about a Canadian Boy Scout who printed the mask relievers and donated them to various hospitals. According to the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Quinn Callander, a 12-year-old from Maple Ridge, British Columbia, found the 3D print project online and used his own 3D printer to make hundreds of mask relievers.
After creating a prototype with Thuasne's 3D printers, Kim Fox brought it to the hospital where she and Miller tested them out — and the positive impact was felt immediately, according to Miller. Miller said hospital workers have tried out multiple types of mask relievers, and this one was the favorite.
“One of the things that has been very apparent to me throughout (the pandemic) is how creative people are and how generous our community is,” Miller said.
In the last few weeks since they began production, the manufacturer has delivered more than 500 mask relievers to Dignity Health’s local hospitals, according to Fox. This is about half of their goal to produce a total of 1,000 mask relievers.
Fox receives help from his children, Macie and Brady, who are students at Frontier High School currently distance learning at home. Fox puts a layer of glue from an Elmer’s glue stick on the plate the relievers are 3D-printed on to ensure they are stable while being printed.
“We have to clean off the glue, dry them and bag them up for my mom to deliver them (to the hospital),” Brady Fox said.
The mask relievers are produced with three Markforged 3D printers, which can each produce seven relievers in less than five hours, according to Fox. The company has a few other 3D printers that it could use if demand increases.
According to Fox, the entire process has moved along “pretty smoothly,” so long as his mental alarm clock reminds him when each batch will be ready to be scraped off. Townsend has an employee work overnight to keep the process going almost 24 hours a day.
“I think it was good for our company to step up and want to help the first responders and get some relief to them and I also think it was a good involvement for my kids to get into and to help out the community,” Fox said.
The mask reliever design is an “open source design,” according to Miranda Whitworth, Thuasne USA's marketing and communications manager, so anyone with a 3D printer can begin producing them.
Whitworth said Townsend Design is open to producing additional mask relievers for local medical providers as well as any other hospital staff who have to wear a mask for long hours during a shift.
“If there’s a need, we’re here to fill it,” Whitworth said.
