Harpinder Singh has opened an Allstate Insurance agency at 10606 Hageman Road, Suite B6.
His business, The Harpinder Singh Agency, offers auto, life and property insurance, as well as annuities and financial service products, according to a news release issued by the agency.
Singh has more than five years of business management experience, the release stated. It said he has worked as a manager at Caterpillar and Allstate.
The office is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The phone number is 413-0101.
