As Wednesday’s presidential inauguration has neared, even state capitals thousands of miles away have been affected.
Concerns about unrest that the FBI has warned could lead to armed attacks on any of the 50 state capitols has precipitated a massive law enforcement presence in downtown Sacramento, especially around the statehouse, where two metal fences and portable spotlight stations now surround the Capitol’s perimeter.
All of it comes on the heels of the unprecedented breach of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6.
The Californian reached out to all four state legislators whose districts include parts of Kern County to get their take on the preparations in Sacramento and their thoughts about these unsettling developments. The four legislators included state Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger; state Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield; Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield; and Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield.
Fong could not be reached for comment Monday or Tuesday. All three of the others responded.
Hurtado
On the day the U.S. Capitol was breached, Hurtado didn’t mince words, condemning the attack as an assault on “the cornerstone of our democracy – the peaceful transfer of power from one president to another.”
The assault, she said, was “inspired by the president (and) showed exactly why our country turned the page on this shameful era in November.”
On Tuesday, the senator said Americans have been doing a lot of soul searching for some time.
“The anger and frustration towards politicians and our political institutions did not happen overnight,” Hurtado said. “It has been years in the making.
“I can't blame people for their frustration that the American Dream does not feel attainable for them. I feel their frustration and deeply share it. However, frustrations can be turned into positive change when there is respect for one another and, above all, respect for our most sacred institutions.
“I believe the people of this region can help restore the soul of this state and this nation. Only then can our shared visions of freedom, justice, and prosperity work for us all.”
Grove
Grove’s response to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 began with a tweet blaming the violence on antifa. That tweet was quickly deleted. In a statement later sent to The Californian, Grove said she was “praying for healing over our nation and protection for our law enforcement officers in DC right now.
“Enough is enough,” she said of the unprecedented assault on the halls of Congress. “Stop the violence. Stop the attack on our Capitol.”
On Tuesday, Grove offered the following statement:
“The people of California have had to move forward during massive protests, civil unrest, and the statewide COVID shutdowns of 2020, and will continue to do so even for an event that may or may not happen.
“It would be great if Gov. Newsom spent the same amount of time and effort planning and fixing California’s skyrocketing housing prices, getting our students safely back to school, and getting out-of-work Californians the unemployment checks they deserve.”
Salas
Like Grove and Fong, Salas did not mention President Trump in his denunciation of the breach of the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.
“The violent and undemocratic events at our nation’s Capitol,” Salas said in a statement, “are completely unacceptable. We need to come together as true Americans who believe in American democracy and the right to peaceful protests and elections.”
On Tuesday, Salas responded to threats to the Sacramento statehouse with a note of hope, rather than retribution.
“A historic number of Americans turned out to vote to elect a new president with the hopes of a new chapter for our country,” Salas said. “We must turn the page on the polarization and the divisiveness we have seen and embrace a future full of hope and opportunity to bring us back together as Americans who strive for a brighter future.
“I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and getting to work. I hope and pray for the safety of all of our men and women who are protecting our American democracy.”