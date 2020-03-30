KERN COUNTY CORONAVIRUS CASES, BY THE DAY

March 17: 1 (in a visitor to the county, not included in the 74 total cases)

March 18: 0

March 19: 3

March 20: 0

March 21: 1

March 22: 1

March 23: 8

March 24: 2

March 25: 9

March 26: 8

March 27: 8

March 28: 6

March 29: 4

March 30: 24 (plus one visitor in the county not included in the total)