Local leaders react to 2nd day of McCarthy vote

House Republicans plowed through the second day of the new Congress, with no clear off-ramp from their political chaos over electing leader Kevin McCarthy as the new speaker. A Wednesday night session was initially planned, but they instead gave up amid a shouting, crowded vote to adjourn. After lengthy closed-door meetings with conservative holdouts, McCarthy said more voting would not be productive, though he also said his meetings with holdouts showed progress. But no progress at all was evident, with 20 conservative holdouts still refusing to support him and leaving him far short of the 218 typically needed to win the gavel.