Local leaders react to 2nd day of McCarthy vote

The congressional gavel remains unclaimed Wednesday night, as Rep. Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield failed for a second day to earn the necessary 218 votes to win a simple majority of the 434 House members and become House speaker.

“Really what you saw today is what we call blind ambition and ego getting in the way of governing,” said Mark Martinez, a political science professor at California State University, Bakersfield. “On (McCarthy’s) part, he doesn’t want to see the writing on the wall: he’s not going to be speaker.”

