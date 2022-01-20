Local leaders hold panel discussion to address rising fentanyl deaths in Kern County

Everybody loved Jeremiah Walker, said his mother, Sherri Knudson.
Knudson recalled how Walker’s final act included handing a shivering friend his jacket amid freezing temperatures in January of last year. Moments later, Walker died of a fentanyl overdose, she said.
The mother shared her story, while holding a picture of her son, during a panel discussion attended by local law enforcement leaders Thursday to raise awareness about fentanyl, a drug that has caused widespread damage to many Kern County families and claimed hundreds of lives.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said 201 people have died of a fentanyl overdose between January to November last year. The coroner has not finished counting the number of deaths related to these incidents after that time period, said Danielle Kernkamp, KCSO spokeswoman.
In 2020, 139 people died from a fentanyl overdose. In 2019, there were 58 deaths, according to the KCSO.
“It’s here,” said KCSO Cmdr. David Stephens, a panelist. “It’s widely prevalent. It’s scary.”
In the last 18 months, Stephens said, the KCSO has arrested about 40 people in connection to selling fentanyl, which is 50 to 100 times stronger than heroin. Deputies also seized more than a quarter-million fentanyl pills and about 140,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills during the same time period, he added. In addition, the KCSO responded to about 400 instances of someone requesting assistance about an overdose, Stephens said.
The Bakersfield Police Department seized 70 pounds of fentanyl last year, said BPD Lt. Ryan Kroeker.
Panelists during the forum, which was livestreamed on the Facebook pages of Bakersfield Recovery Services and KGET-17, said parents, teachers and coaches must talk to their children about this drug and its dangers. Education is imperative, even for deputies who do not understand the dangerous quality of this drug and become exposed, Stephens said.
“You can never flood anyone with too much information,” Stephens added.
Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer advised everyone to refrain from buying pills on the streets and only take prescribed medication. Even ingesting a pill from a friend can be deadly, she said.
Both Stephens and Kroeker told the public to help out officers when dealing with a potential overdose of a friend. Neither was interested in arresting those who are overdosing. They just want to help.
“This is not just a police issue,” Kroeker said. “This is a community issue.”
Jasmeet Bains, medical director for Bakersfield Recovery Services, added the country is in a mental health crisis, and people are taking advantage of others’ vulnerabilities.
“It scares the living daylights out of me on what’s going to happen if we don’t do something about it,” Bains said.
Reach the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration hotline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or TTY: 1-800-487-4889. The phones are open every day, at all hours, for no cost.