Local elected officials issued separate statements Tuesday in response to an agreement being reached on California's budget by Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers.
Assemblymember Jasmeet Bains, D-Delano
Assemblymember Jasmeet Bains, D-Delano
Building new police stations, combating fentanyl overdoses and various rehabilitation projects around Kern County will be addressed through the $21 million dollars coming to Kern County, according to a statement from Assemblymember Jasmeet Bains, D-Delano.
About half of that total amount — $11 million — will go toward creating a local task force to help law enforcement and health care providers addressing fentanyl overdoses. About $500,000 is set to be used to warn the public of the drug's dangers through an awareness campaign, according to a statement by Bains.
The Martin Luther King Jr. Park in southeast Bakersfield will receive $2 million to create multiuse sports fields, basketball courts, picnic areas, swimming pool and a community garden.
The Economic Mobility Lab at the Kern Community College District and the Fox Theater will each receive $1 million, the statement read.
"With the state facing a multibillion-dollar deficit, these dedicated investments in Kern County are incredibly significant," Bains said in a statement. "Not every part of the state received the same kind of attention. The stories and the challenges faced by the residents of the 35th Assembly District made the difference and allowed me to fight to deliver these funds even in a challenging financial year."
Other projects around Kern County set to receive funds from the state budget include:
Assemblymember Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield
Bakersfield Assemblymember Vince Fong joined fellow Republicans in expressing discontent with the increase in gas prices, which he said in his statement would increase by 8 percent.
"Major businesses, hotels, retailers, insurance providers, hospitals, and small businesses are closing or refusing to do business in our state," Fong wrote in the statement. "More than 40% of Californians are contemplating leaving the state. This budget's smoke and mirror tactics only push more people over the edge."
The budget's deficits will grow larger and put the state's Rainy Day savings account into danger, he added.
"The chaotic budget process is broken," Fong continued in the statement. "Closed door negotiations resulted in measures that never saw the light of day until it was constitutionally required to be public."
Fong also noted the budget didn't earmark dollars for water storage and flood protection.
