Local lawmakers react to President Biden's budget proposal

APTOPIX Biden Budget

President Joe Biden speaks about his 2024 budget proposal at the Finishing Trades Institute, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Philadelphia.

 Evan Vucci - staff, AP

Under the Biden administration, Central Valley families are struggling to put food on the table and gas in their cars. Out-of-control government spending has resulted in the highest levels of inflation we’ve seen in 40 years and added trillions of dollars to the already unsustainable national debt. Biden’s budget makes taxpayers foot the bill for his failed economic agenda and fails to prioritize the needs of hardworking Americans.”

— Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford

