Local lawmakers react to passage of 2022-23 state budget

“In the state’s latest $300 billion budget framework, what is sorely lacking are details on how to fast track wildfire prevention efforts. Allowing months to pass is unacceptable when immediate action is needed now.
“If preventing wildfires were a priority, the Governor needs to focus less on photo ops and headlines, and more on streamlining vegetation management projects to remove dead and dying trees that fuel catastrophic wildfires. We must simplify the CEQA (California Environmental Quality Act) process, strengthen partnerships with local organizations and fire departments, and expand needed biomass energy production.
“Drought conditions are getting worse. Fires have burned nearly 17,000 acres this year. Californians cannot afford to wait to take action.”
— Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield
“The first thing Californians are looking for in the state budget is relief for their pocketbooks. Taxpayers are overtaxed and this small rebate is not nearly enough, especially when it leaves out our most vulnerable elderly population — who are trying to survive on a fixed income while paying inflationary prices and the nation’s highest gas prices. Instead, we should utilize the surplus funds to suspend the state gas tax altogether and provide real relief for California families.”
— State Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield
"This year's State Budget invests in California by increasing per-student spending to among the highest in the nation, expanding tax credits for working families having a hard time paying for their gas and grocery bills, providing relief for our small businesses, and providing more money in SSI (Supplemental Security Income) checks for our seniors.
"I am proud that this budget will protect California from the next crisis. Our work brings $240 million into the district in an impactful and meaningful way."
— Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield