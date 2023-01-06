Local lawmakers react to McCarthy's win of speakership

Lawmakers and officials from California began to react late Friday night to Republican Kevin McCarthy's win of the speakership of the House of Representatives for the 118th Congress, which he clinched early Saturday in Washington, D.C.
Here are the comments coming in:
Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield: “For over two decades, I have seen first-hand the commitment and dedication Kevin has had to the Central Valley, the state of California, and our great nation.
“There is no one who will work harder to bring people together to solve our toughest challenges.
“Kevin will continue to be a strong voice for the Central Valley, and I look forward to continuing to work with him to strengthen and revitalize our state and nation.”
Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford: “There was never a doubt in my mind that my friend Kevin McCarthy would become Speaker of the House. No one has worked harder for the American people, our conservative values, or to secure a Republican House majority than Speaker McCarthy. From the beginning, I pledged to support him no matter how many ballots it took and encouraged my colleagues to do the same so we could get to work for the American people.
“While I’m glad we were able to come together as Republicans to elect Speaker McCarthy, I am deeply disappointed in the handful of my colleagues who have treated this process like a game. It’s clear this small group of members are more interested in their personal political stardom than governing in the best interest of their constituents. I look forward to working closely with my friend, neighbor, and colleague Speaker McCarthy to help better the lives of Central Valley families.”
California Republican Party Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson: “I am thrilled to congratulate a leader in our party, a critical ally to the CAGOP, and a dear friend, Kevin McCarthy, on earning the support of his peers to serve as our country’s Speaker of the House. Last November, voters put their trust in Republicans by electing a GOP House majority. Speaker McCarthy is the right person to now lead that majority in addressing some of our nation’s biggest issues, holding the radical Biden administration accountable, and moving our country forward once again.”