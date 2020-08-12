Following Joe Biden's announcement that Kamala Harris will be his running mate in the 2020 presidential election, a handful of local lawmakers reacted to the decision. The following provided comment.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield:
“The pick for the 2020 Democrat Vice Presidential nomination is more consequential than in previous years. This individual represents the future of the Democrat Party and will be their de facto presidential candidate in the fall. According to Biden’s own assessment during the primary debates, Kamala Harris is uniquely unqualified to fill that role, let alone to lead the country. I couldn’t agree more.
“While serving as San Francisco district attorney and California Attorney General, Harris used her office’s prosecutorial powers for political purposes. She led assaults against conservative non-profits, energy companies, and parents, but not violent gang members or criminal illegal aliens. Now, she wants to turn America into San Francisco. As her policy stances in Washington show, she would take away private health plans, make energy more expensive, and ‘reimagine policing.’ She will not rebuild the economy, confront China, or uphold public safety.
“Harris’s record would immediately disqualify her to any moderate, steady-handed candidate. But Biden is not a moderate candidate. Nor is he running on a mainstream platform. He is a Trojan Horse for the radical faction of his party. By contrast, President Trump and Congressional Republicans are offering an agenda that will help renew the American Dream, restore our way of life, and rebuild the greatest economy ever. The choice in November is clear.”
Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield:
"I am filled with hope in the selection of California Senator Kamala Harris as vice president. I look forward to seeing her use her background as a former prosecutor and attorney general in fighting for the American values that will move our country forward."
Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger:
“This is an exciting moment in history to see a woman, a person of color and a Californian become Joe Biden’s 2020 running mate. Senator Kamala Harris is an accomplished leader and I’m confident her candidacy will unify Americans and help lead Joe Biden to victory in November.
"Kamala Harris knows California and understands the unique needs of Central Valley residents, including the importance of safe drinking water, agriculture and the need to create more good paying jobs that will provide all families an equal opportunity to achieve the American Dream.
"I trust Joe Biden’s vision and I’m proud to be an active member of his Latino Leadership Team. I know he will work hard to build an America that works for everyone and with his leadership, we can restore the soul of our nation."
