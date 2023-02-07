Local lawmakers, leaders react to State of the Union

Lawmakers who represent Kern County and political party leaders provided their thoughts on President Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night. Here are those who responded by The Californian's print deadline.
•••
“There’s a lot of us who are willing to work with the president to solve the issues facing the American people. Unfortunately, the president delivered more divisive rhetoric tonight and failed to take accountability for the many problems Central Valley families are experiencing under his leadership — from the skyrocketing cost of energy to the fentanyl coming across our open border."
“We have a divided government, which means the American people wanted a check on Biden’s policies and one-party rule in Washington. I was glad to hear President Biden talk about his commitment to strengthening our supply chain, bringing manufacturing back to America, and ensuring our law enforcement have the resources and training they need to keep our communities safe. I will continue working across the aisle to get results for the Central Valley.”
— Rep. David Valadao, 22nd District
•••
"The Biden Administration has made a deliberate decision to meet the current and future demand for oil with imports from countries such as Ecuador, Columbia and Brazil that bulldoze down the Amazon Rainforest, but also countries such as Saudi Arabia and Iraq, which engage in human rights abuses and support policies that conflict with our American values.
"Instead, our in-state producers can help provide energy independence for America which also provides high paying jobs while operating under the most stringent environmental and regulatory rules in the world.”
— State Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield
•••
“Californians are demanding real results — fiscal responsibility, tackling inflation, and affordable and reliable energy.
“Everything is far too expensive, as Californians persevere through challenge after challenge — the costs to heat our homes, drive our cars and feed our families have skyrocketed. We need a different direction to provide real relief.
“In California, and across the nation, we must get back to the basics.”
— State Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield
•••
"As we begin to approach the 2024 presidential election, everyone is asking the same question, “Will Biden run for a second term?” My answer: Why wouldn’t he?
"In his first two years of office, President Biden has achieved major accomplishments such as reaching record low unemployment rates, passing the historic infrastructure bill and lowering the costs of prescription drugs for millions of Americans.
"Tonight’s State of the Union only further demonstrates the strength of the Biden administration and the plan to keep America moving forward in a post-pandemic world. We also witnessed something we haven’t seen in a long time, and that was the President being respectful and courteous to the opposite party. Joe Biden promised when he was elected that he would be a leader for ALL Americans and that is exactly what he demonstrated tonight.
"Although Speaker McCarthy may have a slim majority, it is my hope he puts aside party politics and works with the Democrats in Congress to pass meaningful legislation to improve the lives of everyday Americans. I congratulate the president on another successful State of the Union address and look forward to seeing the change he will bring to the nation."
— Kern Democratic Party Chairman Christian Romo
•••
“Biden scorned our job creators and risk takers, complaining they don’t pay enough taxes and yet they follow all the tax laws he supported in his 49 years in Congress and as president!
"Biden attacked almost every American business — drug labs, airlines, banks, hotels, gas stations, oil companies, hamburger stands — all boogey men according to the president.
"He pushed for trillions in new spending and that means more debt and more inflation, another hit on the American people.
"In total, the president used his speech to attack free enterprise and capitalism, the very essence of our nation’s economy. “
— GOP media and political consultant Cathy Abernathy
•••
“Joe Biden once again demonstrated that he is extremely dishonest and has no interest in uniting the country. His divisive speech was full of lies, platitudes and demagoguery.
"He accuses Republicans of wanting to cut Medicare, but he has diverted Medicare funding to his so-called ‘green’ priorities. He accuses Republicans of irresponsible spending but he’s blown out the budget by increasing the deficit by more than $800 billion. He pretends that his administration has projected strength to the world but he’s cowered and retreated. This president is a disgrace and his speech was shameful.”
— Clayton Campbell, executive board member of the Kern County Republican Party
•••
"Tonight’s State of the Union showed us what unity can actually look like. Democracy is not a partisan issue.
"We are all better off when we are all better off — when we rise above politics to work towards creating a better life for all. President Biden is creating a brighter future for the American people and California is proud to help the President finish the job."
— California Gov. Gavin Newsom