A local law firm is looking to help students in need of school supplies as the COVID-19 pandemic approaches the one year mark.
According to a news release from Chain | Cohn | Stiles, the law firm has rolled out a new grant and educational video program open to all Kern County students. The initiative aims to give away 10 educational grants of $500 each.
Students can apply by going online to chainlaw.com and clicking on the “Chats with Chain | Cohn | Stiles” bar at the top of the website, the news release states. They will then fill out an application and ask the law firm’s attorneys a question pertaining to anything in the legal field that the student is curious about.
Over the next 10 months, Chain | Cohn | Stiles will choose some of those questions and students will get to ask them to lawyers on video at Scope Studios in Bakersfield. The news release added that questions and answers will be posted on the Chain | Cohn | Stiles YouTube page.
“We are especially mindful of the challenges students have faced during the pandemic,” said Matt Clark, senior partner and personal injury attorney at the law firm. “This is our way of recognizing these challenges, and hopefully providing students with a little help, encouragement, and education.”
The news release said that scholarship program questions can be directed to chatswithccs@gmail.com.