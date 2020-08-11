Local law firm Chain | Cohn | Stiles has awarded 11 drivers education scholarships to local high school students in an attempt to help families pay for drivers training with safety as the top priority.
In a news release, the law firm said driving safety takes on even greater significance during the “100 Deadliest Days” — the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day. During that time, between 2008 and 2018, more than 8,300 people have died in crashes involving teen drivers, the news release stated.
It added that car accidents are the No. 1 killer of teenagers in the United States, citing national statistics. Distracted driving, excessive speed and not wearing a seat belt are all safety issues concerning teen driving, release said.
Also, the release cited the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, which stated the number of teen drivers is declining nationally with high costs associated with driving being a primary factor.
Here are the scholarship winners. They were chosen based on grades, essay impact and financial need:
• Roger Alvarado, Wonderful College Prep Academy
• Jennifer Cazarez, South High
• Fatima Garcia, Golden Valley High
• Jessica Gamino, West High
• Mayeli Gutierrez Ibarra, Foothill High
• Allan Morales, South High
• Leslie Cholico Navarro, Arvin High
• Emily Ortiz, Foothill High
• Martin Tellez, Highland High
• Tiffany Wright, Highland High
• Heidi Vega, Mira Monte High
