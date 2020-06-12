Both the Bakersfield Police Department and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office suspended the use of the controversial carotid restraint hold this week.
The changes in practice come as both agencies are reviewing policies in the wake of the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody and subsequent calls across the nation for police reform.
On June 5, Gov. Gavin Newsom called for the ban of the hold by law enforcement statewide.
From 2016 to 2019, BPD used the carotid restraint hold a total of 31 times, according to the Bakersfield police internal affairs annual statistics reports. On Wednesday, KCSO Sheriff Donny Youngblood said he was only aware of one instance in the past 12 years in which the carotid restraint hold was used.
KCSO Lt. David Kessler corroborated Youngblood’s claim and said he never used the hold during his 20 years in law enforcement.
“It’s taught in our training academy. It does have its application or purpose, but it’s not used regularly on suspects,” Kessler said.
Kessler described the hold as being “one of the tools” on KCSO’s belt that had been used to “immediately subdue” or “control” a suspect after other uses of force have failed.
An officer must be behind the suspect and use their bicep and forearm to compress the carotid arteries on the side of the neck, according to Kessler. When applied properly, the result of the pressure is supposed to cut off oxygenated blood flow to the brain and make a suspect unconscious for about 15 to 20 seconds, he said.
“We make sure that the person is treated at the hospital afterwards,” Kessler said. “Usually most times people recover within two hours. As far as within 24 hours, the body is back to normal in most cases.”
BPD requires that all suspects subjected to the hold be examined and monitored by paramedics or other qualified medical personnel, according to Sgt. Nathan McCauley.
Kessler stated that when applied properly, the hold doesn't damage any of the thyroid cartilage, the carotid arteries or the trachea. However, he acknowledged damages have occurred when not properly applied.
“Our training is to make sure we’re avoiding all of the twisting and jerking that might cause the damage,” said Kessler.
In 2017, Jose Cesar Vilorio, 63, died while in BPD custody in which a carotid restraint hold was applied. In 2005, Kern County jail inmate James Moore, 30, died in custody following the use of the hold.
BPD “generally avoids” the hold on women who are known to be pregnant, elderly individuals, “obvious juveniles” and individuals who appear to have “Down syndrome” or who appear to have obvious neck deformities, malformations or visible neck injuries, according to McCauley.
Both BPD and KCSO spend eight hours in their training academies on this specific skill set. KCSO spends two hours every other year for each officer and detention deputy’s training updates and BPD spends four hours every other year for all officers in the department below the rank of lieutenant.
Additionally, KCSO requires a written test on the matter during its training academy.
“(Trainees) have to pass the (skill and written) test to ensure they can properly apply the hold and perform the after-actions,” Kessler said.
Both KCSO and BPD said there are currently no other techniques in place to replace the carotid restraint hold. Kessler said the loss of this tool might be useful for deputies, as it may help de-escalate situations.
Ultimately, Kessler said the best way to avoid various uses of force are to just “voluntarily submit” to an arrest and comply with orders.
“Arguing and fighting over the legality of the arrest, it’s not the time or place for that in the field. I suggest leaving that for in the courthouse,” Kessler said.
The California Highway Patrol was unable to return a request for comment Friday on CHP’s policies and use of the hold.
